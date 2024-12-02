En español

Kanye "Ye" West's daughters, North and Chicago, are the main stars of 'Bomb,' the rapper/producer's latest music video for the album 'Vultures II.'

The new video, is set in a post-apocalyptic world with furry creatures on wheels and is entirely AI-generated. It features several standout moments, including an impressive rap verse by 11-year-old North entirely in Japanese, showcasing her versatility at such a young age.

"Good morning, hello. My name is North," she repeats several times in Japanese, adding a unique flair to her performance.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Chicago makes a simpler appearance behind the wheel, but the lyrics highlight her presence as she navigates a desert landscape, trying to escape from sinister creatures.

"It's Chicago, you know I'm the one. I like to have fun, I like to go to the beach, I like the sun," declares a part of her verse.

The video's AI-generated aesthetic draws heavily from the 'Mad Max' films, with visuals reminiscent of the iconic franchise, which recently saw a revival with Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and its prequel 'Furiosa' starring Anya Taylor-Joy in 2024.

The video also includes scenes where the young girls drive Tesla Cybertruck-style vehicles as they flee from alien threats.

As expected, Kim Kardashian showed her support for her daughters, sharing the video on Instagram. However, reactions were mixed.

Critics quickly voiced their opinions, with some dismissing the song as lackluster despite it marking Chicago's artistic debut.

"Just because you can doesn't mean you should," commented one user, while another labeled the song "trash."

While this is Chicago's first venture into such projects, North is no stranger to the spotlight, having featured on 'Talking,' a track from the first 'Vultures' album, which peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As in 'Bomb,' North's contribution to 'Talking' was brief but impactful, hinting at the potential for a successful music career, buoyed by her father's rap and hip-hop legacy.

The video's release comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding Ye, including a former employee's allegations of harassment and mistreatment, which his team has denied, and the fallout from his antisemitic remarks that ended his Yeezy partnership with Adidas.

In 2022, the rapper/producer tweeted that he will be "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" and appeared on the controversial right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' show 'InfoWars' and praised Hitler and the Nazis.