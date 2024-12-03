En español

Mike Reyes, Happy, Jota G, and G Anthony, the members of the musical group Heybroders, shared in an exclusive interview how they landed a collaboration with Chyno y Nacho, who recently reunited as a duo.

It's worth noting that Chyno and Nacho hadn't released a featuring track since 2017, when they dropped "Andas en mi cabeza" with Daddy Yankee, a song that remains a hit more than eight years later.

How did the collaboration come about?

The song, 'La Influencer,' was originally released in September 2024 with Venezuelan singer Briella. According to Mike Reyes, Chyno, and Nacho, the voices behind 'Niña Bonita,' heard the track and wanted to join.

"This song was originally released with Briella, a super-talented Venezuelan singer. They heard it and reached out, saying they wanted to be part of it," shared Reyes.

The track, re-released on November 15, now features an official music video that has already surpassed 50,000 views. Happy revealed that the process happened quickly, adding that the video shows Chyno dancing and in great health.

"Chyno looks amazing in the video. You'll see him dancing, pulling off some great moves, and singing the song like he always does—incredible," they said enthusiastically.

"Cumbia is coming, baby!"

The group also shared that they formed about a year and a half ago when each member pursued individual projects until their producers brought them together, and they now see themselves as a solid quartet after this major collaboration.

The quartet emphasized the importance of choosing cumbia, a genre that's perhaps not the most popular among younger audiences, and explained why they decided to take that risk.

"It's such a joyful genre that as soon as people hear it, it's impossible not to dance. You can't help but feel its infectious happiness," said Mike Reyes.

Listeners of 'La Influencer' will notice catchy and unique rhythms, as Jota G explained: "We've been working on a very personal sound. We're open to anything—we mix pop, urban, and even regional styles. We have a strong, distinct identity."

Opening doors for the future

Heybroders have been working hard to achieve their goals, and their collaboration with Chyno and Nacho is a testament to their determination.

The group also had the honor of opening for Chyno and Nacho's first performances during their return to music in Orlando and Miami, further cementing their place in the Latin music scene.

Interview by Alicia Civita.