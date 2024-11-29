En español

It was nearly impossible for Erick Brian's talent to remain hidden, and it didn't take long for someone to bet on his solo career following the disbandment of the renowned U.S.-based group CNCO in 2022.

Two years after that heartbreaking announcement, the timing has proven perfect for the artist to successfully embark on his solo journey. Erick has signed an exclusive deal with the acclaimed Warner Music Latina, a milestone marking the beginning of his solo career with fresh, emotional music aimed at connecting with listeners worldwide.

December 5 has been chosen as the release date for his debut solo single and while more details remain under wraps, it promises to showcase his personal and creative efforts from the past six months.

Talent alone isn't enough to achieve outstanding results. A strong team is essential, and Erick has assembled one, collaborating with leading producers in Latin music like Vitto and Renzo, Jon The Producer, Richi López, Mike & Gio, and Mazzarri.

In a press release, Erick shared that his songs will delve into the emotions of love and heartbreak, supported by a modern and authentic pop sound.

"This is more than music for me; it's a journey. Each song tells part of my story, and I'm excited for audiences to connect with them," the artist commented.

His team has emphasized their focus on delivering high-quality music to global audiences, aiming to bring Latin pop to new heights while maintaining an international perspective.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erick to the Warner Music Latina family. His solo career has been marked by unwavering effort and a clear vision for his music. It's been a pleasure watching him shape his sound and create deeply personal songs. We're excited to work together on what's to come," said Roberto Andrade, manager and director of Warner Music Latina.

They also hinted at upcoming tracks that explore both Erick's vulnerability and strength: "Expect deeply personal and innovative songs."

Armando Lozano, president of Big Bad Wolf Management Group, reflected on Erick's past and future in a statement: "I'm incredibly proud to have been part of CNCO's success from the start. It's been amazing to witness all they achieved over the years. Now, Erick has entrusted me with guiding his solo career, and I'm confident we'll reach new milestones together."

So, mark your calendars for December 5 and be part of this exciting new chapter in Erick Brian's career!