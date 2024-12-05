En español

The family of iconic Mexican artist Armando Manzanero has announced a fundraising event to help Mexican children while keeping the legacy and music of one of Latin music's most prolific and successful composers alive.

Juan Pablo Manzanero, son of the late composer, has invited celebrated Mexican artists to join a benefit concert on December 8 in Mérida, Yucatán, aimed at providing a joyful Christmas to hundreds of children battling cancer and undergoing dialysis treatment.

The initiative, named 'Artistas Por Yucatán, Siempre Para Ayudar' ('Artists for Yucatán, Always Ready to Help'), aims to raise funds through ticket sales for the event, which will take place at the Armando Manzanero Theater. Starting at 8 PM, the evening promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Who will be performing?

The lineup features artists such as David Cavazos, Gina Ozorno, Lúa Kalá, David Ceballos, María Medina, Lea Garza, and the band Los Juglares, along with a special performance by Luis Pérez Sabido.

Additionally, the event's host and creator, Juan Pablo Manzanero, and Dorian Manzanero, Armando Manzanero's grandson, will also perform.

Other notable names, including singers Edgar Oceransky, Alex Lora, and Reily Barba, have gradually joined the initiative.

Reily Barba shared a video, later reposted by Juan Pablo Manzanero, encouraging everyone to attend the concert: "I want to invite everyone this December 8 to the Armando Manzanero Theater to help raise funds, bring love, and provide toys and support to these children who need it so much," he said on Instagram.

On December 3, Mexican singer Lisset also expressed her desire to spread the word and invited the Mérida audience to attend the concert.

In addition to original songs by the participating artists, many are expected to perform covers of Armando Manzanero's classics, reminiscent of last year's 'Gran Festival del Palacio de la Música' in Mérida, which paid homage to the composer of 'Somos Novios' during his declaration as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage honoree.

As the event approaches, more prominent figures in Mexican music are expected to express their interest in supporting this noble cause.