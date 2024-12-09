Renowned Puerto Rican artist Elvis Crespo revealed today that he has finalized his divorce from Maribel Vega after 15 years of marriage and one daughter together. The "king of techno-merengue" confirmed his return to single life and announced a special upcoming tour.

Crespo himself filed for divorce on October 13 in the Bayamón Court in Puerto Rico, citing an "irreparable breakdown" in the relationship.

Known for hits like 'Suavemente' and 'Tu Sonrisa', the star shared the news through an official statement on his Instagram account. He expressed gratitude toward his ex-wife and highlighted their daughter, Génesis Vittoria, as one of the greatest gifts from their relationship.

In his statement, Crespo wrote: "Today, I want to open my heart to you and share that I have finalized my divorce from Maribel Vega. This has been an important chapter in my life, full of lessons and moments I will always carry with me."

Despite the challenges of the divorce, Crespo remains optimistic about the future, stating that he is focused on his music career.

Looking ahead: Crespo's 2025 tour and career

"Now it's time to move forward, looking to the future with optimism and gratitude for everything I've experienced. I want you to know I'm more focused than ever on my music and creating unforgettable experiences for you," Crespo added.

He also announced exciting plans for 2025, including new projects tied to his upcoming 'Poeta Herío Tour,' which promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.

This tour will not only celebrate more than 25 years of his music but also mark a fresh start following his separation. The first show is set for February 14 in Los Angeles, with stops in Las Vegas, Orlando, and other major cities, ending in Texas with the 'Besame Mucho' festival.

Here are the dates:

February 14 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

February 15 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues Las Vegas

February 20 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando

February 21 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues Chicago

February 27 — Tampa, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

February 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

March 1 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

April 3 — Houston, TX — Arena Theatre

April 4 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 5 — Austin, TX — Besame Mucho Festival

What Does "Poeta Herío" Mean?

As the name suggests, "Poeta Herío" translates to "wounded poet." The title symbolizes a rebirth in Crespo's career, inviting fans to connect with him and his music on a deeper level.