It's been some time since Quevedo burst onto the global scene, thanks to his 2022 collaboration with Bizarrap on 'Sesión #52.'

After a grueling tour across dozens of countries in 2023, Quevedo spent the first months of 2024 prioritizing rest and focusing on his physical fitness—a transformation that's now evident in his leaner, healthier appearance, a stark contrast to how he looked when he first rose to fame.

The secret behind his dramatic change was revealed during an episode of the podcast 'El Club de la Corchea.'

Quevedo explained that his transformation didn't start this year but in late 2023 when he realized he was eating poorly and needed to take control of his health.

"I started working out in November 2023, and by January, when I performed some concerts, I already noticed a difference. From January to June, I didn't post anything on social media, but it became noticeable," he shared.

Quevedo elaborated on how his poor eating habits were taking a toll on his health, recalling that he had always been an athletic person. However, two years of inactivity had caused significant weight gain.

"I've always been a sporty guy," Quevedo said. "I used to play football, basketball... then suddenly, with everything going on, I spent two years doing nothing, eating junk all day. At one point, I told people it was hard to move—it was uncomfortable. Plus, with smoking and all that."

That realization led him to start going to the gym, sparking a change that is now clearly visible.

"I got motivated, and it helps me a lot in my daily life. Waking up early, eating well, living as normal a life as possible," he noted.

In June, during the Bigsound Festival in Valencia, Spain, Quevedo surprised fans with his new toned physique, wearing fitted clothing that showcased his transformation and new lifestyle.

Tras haber anunciado que en 2024 iba a tomarse un descanso, Quevedo volvió a los escenarios en el Festival de Valencia, donde presentó sus grandes éxitos. El cantante además, sorprendió a sus fans con un gran cambio físico que muchos catalogaron como un "glow up".

"It was a very special show for me because everything I've done this year feels like I'm doing it for the first time. That day, I had nerves in my stomach for the first time in a long while," he added during the interview.

Quevedo discusses the 'Hidden Track' released on July 7

Quevedo also shared details about a secret song he allegedly released on July 7 under a pseudonym, which flew under the radar for most fans.

"It's true. There's a song out there that maybe someone will find one day. I released it on July 7 this year," he admitted.

However, despite the hosts' insistence, Quevedo refused to disclose more, laughing off their questions.

Following the revelation, fans began scouring platforms like YouTube and Spotify in search of the track, with one user claiming to have found it.

However, there's no confirmation that the song in question is Quevedo's or if it's a creation generated by artificial intelligence.

Quevedo closes the year with the release of the music video for 'GRAN VÍA,' a collaboration with Aitana, which is part of his recently launched studio album.