2024 started with a surprise for Migbelis Castellanos—an unplanned but eagerly anticipated pregnancy. Now, the happy wife of Jason Unanue has shared how she's experiencing this new chapter and how she feels physically.

The Venezuelan TV host is kicking off the year with exciting milestones: as a newlywed and expecting her first child—and she seems more than ready.

"We're more than prepared for a year of adjustments, sleepless nights, lots of love, and plenty of diapers," she wrote on Instagram.

Not everything has been easy

With a touch of humor, Migbelis candidly revealed the challenges she's faced during pregnancy, showing she's handling it with optimism.

"I'm surviving my seventh month knowing my belly still has to grow more, I'll gain more weight, and I'll deal with more heartburn and acid reflux. The baby's crib hasn't arrived yet, I can't sleep at night but doze off every 30 minutes during the day. I'm not hungry, but I want to eat, and I feel thirsty all day while only managing to get one errand done," she joked on Instagram Stories.

Despite the ups and downs, she expressed her excitement about meeting her baby: "We're still so excited to see our baby's face and personality."

A stylish pregnancy

Migbelis has turned heads with her maternity fashion during appearances on 'Desiguales TV' on TelevisaUnivision, and New Year's Eve was no exception.

In a recent Instagram post, she dazzled in a fitted dress accentuating her figure and growing baby bump. The photo captured her and her husband dancing and celebrating the new year's arrival.

"With all my heart, I wish you a wonderful, healthy, and joyful 2025. May God's will be fulfilled in your lives, and may you always have reasons to be grateful. Here with my love—our second New Year's together, our first as a married couple, and the last where it's just the two of us," she wrote.

"Beautiful," commented fellow Venezuelan TV personality Carolina Sandoval. Others added: "Gorgeous!" "That baby will be as beautiful as you!" "Stunning, just like always." "You're glowing!"

Migbelis's baby is expected to arrive in March 2025, although she has yet to confirm the exact date.

A surprise pregnancy

During her show, Castellanos revealed her pregnancy on August 16, 2024, surprising co-hosts Amara la Negra, Adamari López, Nancy Álvarez, Karina Banda, and viewers alike.

Just a few months later, in November, she married businessman Jason Unanue in a romantic ceremony in New Jersey, where she wore a stunning white gown.

"We got married on November 23, 2024, at 2 p.m., and for us, it was magical," Castellanos shared in her wedding post.