Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera is making the rounds on Mexican TV to promote her new film, 'Una Pequeña Confusión,' co-starring Juanpa Zurita. While discussing her latest project, personal questions have surfaced, touching on her love life and, as often happens with childless celebrities, motherhood.

Unlike other stars, such as Angelique Boyer, Ana openly addressed the topic and even shared some intimate details. In a recent interview with the show 'Ventaneando,' the 47-year-old actress revealed she froze her eggs more than a decade ago and discussed her future plans for them.

What did she say?

Ana admitted her views on motherhood have shifted. "They've been frozen for about 10 years. I don't think I'll use them, but they're there," she said.

Her statement suggests she has set aside the idea of becoming a mother despite having the resources to do so. Instead, she has focused on her acting career, which began in the late 1990s and has flourished ever since.

Freezing her eggs due to pressure

In 2021, Ana appeared on the show 'Montse & Joe,' where she was asked about her life plans. When the topic of motherhood came up, the 'Azul' actress admitted she felt pressured to freeze her eggs.

"Yes, I stored them because of the pressure—social pressure—when I was around 37. I felt it a lot, so I did it," she revealed.

After taking that step, she said she felt relieved. "And then it was like, 'Oh, they're there!'"

The topic has resurfaced due to Ana's new movie, 'Una Pequeña Confusión,' which explores parenthood and fertility treatments.

'Una Pequeña Confusión'

The film follows two couples—Lola and Cuau (De la Reguera and Cristo Fernández), a progressive middle-class pair, and Íñigo and Majo (Zurita and Vico Escorcia), a wealthy and conservative duo.

Both couples turn to artificial insemination as a last resort to have children. In a comedic twist, inspired by real events, a mix-up at the clinic leads each woman to carry the other's baby.

As they prepare for parenthood, the couples must navigate their differences in lifestyle and parenting philosophies for the sake of their unborn children while tackling social expectations and the complexities of love.

Ana is currently promoting the comedy, which also stars Vico Escorcia and Cristo Fernández. 'Una Pequeña Confusión' is set to hit theaters in Mexico on December 25.