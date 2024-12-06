En español

One of the most prominent figures in the world of reality television is undoubtedly Chiquis, who has consistently shown she's unafraid to be seen just as she is. While her previous shows have opened the doors to her home and personal life, her latest project takes a completely different direction, offering a project brimming with flavor.

The renowned singer and internet celebrity is introducing a new series titled 'Foodie on the Go,' which will follow Chiquis on extended road trips exploring diverse culinary destinations. From upscale restaurants to street food stalls celebrated in their communities, the series promises a unique gastronomic journey.

In addition to being the star and host, Chiquis also serves as the executive producer through her company, Busy Bee Productions. Speaking about the project, the artist and entrepreneur expressed her excitement about sharing fresh and inspiring stories from the people behind the delicious dishes.

"I want people to know the story of who's cooking the food and why. That's one of my favorite parts of the show: getting inspired by the food, the culture, the crunch, the spice, and meeting the owners and staff. I love connecting with culture through the dishes and the people who create and serve them," Chiquis said of her new show.

While specific details about the premiere date are still under wraps, it has been revealed that 'Foodie on the Go' will be a six-episode limited series, with each episode running 30 minutes. According to LatiNation Media, the company behind the show, the series is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2025.

Chiquis and Reality TV

Although this new project showcases a completely different side of Chiquis, it's far from her first foray into reality television. She made her reality TV debut in 2011 with 'I Love Jenni,' a show that followed the family dynamics and life of her mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera.

A year later, in 2012, she became the star of her own show, 'Chiquis 'n Control,' where she navigated single life in Los Angeles while pursuing her dream of opening her own beauty salon. From the start, Chiquis captivated audiences with her charisma, winning the hearts of many.

In 2016, she returned to reality TV with The Riveras, which documented her and her siblings' lives as they coped with the loss of their mother.

Then, in 2021, she launched 'Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis,' a transformation-focused program that featured physical and emotional makeovers. Together with a team of experts, Chiquis aimed to give participants a life-changing 180-degree transformation.

Her most personal project came in 2024 with the debut of 'Chiquis Sin Filtro,' a Vix production that offered an intimate look at the artist's life like never before. The show touched on personal topics such as love, challenges, and even family issues, including her relationship with her father, Trino Marín.

With 'Foodie on the Go,' Chiquis continues to diversify her portfolio, proving her ability to reinvent herself while keeping audiences eager for her next challenge.