Mexican regional music artist, entrepreneur, and podcaster Chiquis surprised fans by visiting her father, José Trinidad "Trino" Marín, in prison. Trino is serving a 31-year sentence for sexually abusing Chiquis, her sister Jacqie, and their aunt, Rosie Rivera.

Now, Trino might be released through a sentence review process, potentially securing an early release. Chiquis has shared her thoughts on the matter. The visit was captured by the cameras of the Vix reality show 'Chiquis Sin Filtro,' while Rosie revealed the news about Trino's possible release, stating she wouldn't oppose it but expressing concern about having someone like him near her children.

In contrast, Chiquis has said that everything is "in God's hands."

Chiquis on Her Father's Potential Release

"I'm happy for him and his family. I know these 17 years have been very long, and when I went to see him, I felt in my heart that he had changed, that he is a different man. I prayed a lot to God that if what I was feeling was true, then somehow, he would be released from prison," the artist said when asked about the topic at the Latin Grammys.

Chiquis, Jenni Rivera's eldest daughter, emphasized to the press that her recent visit to her father brought her a sense of peace. "Everything has happened, and I'm so grateful to God that I could see him before it did. I'm happy for him. I want him to live the rest of his life well with his family," she said.

Her sister Jacqie has been a big advocate for forgiving their father. The second daughter of Jenni Rivera has said she doesn't remember the abuse and reconnected with Trino several years ago, who remains incarcerated in California.

In fact, Jacqie facilitated Chiquis' reconciliation with their father. Shortly before Chiquis' first wedding to Lorenzo Méndez, Jacqie encouraged her sister to speak with him.

Chiquis visited Trino again shortly before her second marriage, this time to photographer Emilio Sánchez.