The controversy between Eugenio Derbez and Selena Gomez continues to dominate media headlines and social networks following the Mexican actor and filmmaker's criticism of Gomez's performance in the film 'Emilia Pérez.'

The exchange sparked significant uproar over the weekend, and it shows no signs of dying down.

According to 'Despierta América,' Derbez expressed deep regret during a conversation with the show's executive producer, Luz María Doria.

Host Alan Tacher summarized Derbez's remarks in the 'Sin Rollos Ni Rodeos' segment:

"He was very sad and angry with himself over the fallout from his comments. No one understands better than him, given his own experience acting in productions (in Hollywood) with a noticeable accent, how challenging it is to perform in a non-native language. He acknowledged he had no right to criticize anyone's accent. Eugenio admitted he spoke out of turn, apologized profusely to Selena, and expressed deep regret for his remarks."

Derbez reportedly went on to say he "loved" 'Emilia Pérez,' echoing sentiments from his public apology to Selena: "I was wrong, and I deeply admire your career," he said, emphasizing that 'Emilia Pérez' deserves celebration rather than being overshadowed by his comments.

Fans aren't convinced

Despite his apology, the backlash persists. Many online users remain unconvinced of Derbez's sincerity, with comments such as "No humility from Eugenio. He messed up, especially considering he's been in Selena's shoes, acting in a non-native language," "These apologies only come because of the controversy. He wouldn't regret his words otherwise," "Such a lack of empathy for Selena and all she's been through. Shame on you, Eugenio. Show more humility."

The controversy has also drawn attention to his children, with one follower commenting:

"A good judge starts at home. Eugenio should focus on teaching his kids to act before criticizing others."

Amid the uproar, Derbez continues with his career. He is currently working on two new Amazon Prime Video series 'Y llegaron de noche,' a comedy, and 'El Juicio,' another highly anticipated project.

Both productions are generating excitement among fans and promise to showcase Derbez's versatile talent.

Meanwhile, 'Emilia Pérez' has garnered multiple Golden Globe nominations, establishing itself as a favorite this awards season. Notable nominations include:

Best Supporting Actress : Selena Gomez for her role as Jessi del Monte, praised by critics for her contribution to the film's narrative.

: Selena Gomez for her role as Jessi del Monte, praised by critics for her contribution to the film's narrative. Best Original Song: 'Mi Camino,' performed by Selena in the movie.

Best Screenplay : Written by Jacques Audiard, the nomination highlights the film's strong storytelling.

: Written by Jacques Audiard, the nomination highlights the film's strong storytelling. Best Director : Jacques Audiard is also being recognized for his creative vision and handling of complex cultural themes.

: Jacques Audiard is also being recognized for his creative vision and handling of complex cultural themes. Best Musical Composition: Celebrating the film's impactful score, vital to its musical focus.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Selena and underscores the growing presence of Latin representation in Hollywood. 'Emilia Pérez' has been lauded for its innovative narrative and exploration of themes like identity and personal transformation.