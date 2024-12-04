En español

Hours after René Alegría, the new CEO of TelevisaUnivision, sent a message to the company announcing changes and restructuring, it was revealed that one of the first individuals to leave the U.S.-based Spanish-language television network is part of the 'Despierta América' on-camera team.

The first public figure affected by these changes is the morning show's chef, Jesús Díaz, better known by his stage name, "El Chef Yisus." According to anonymous sources, the Venezuelan chef still had a year and a half left on his contract but was relieved of his duties on December 3.

Díaz had become one of the network's most beloved talents, earning the audience's affection since joining 'Despierta América' in 2019. Born in Caracas, Díaz moved to the United States in 2000 to pursue a baseball career.

However, his found himself loving the kitchen on the Univision morning show and after launching his restaurant in Miami, he rose to prominence as a well-known figure in Hispanic television.

Earlier this year, TelevisaUnivision expanded Díaz's reach by assigning him the show '¡Qué Delicia! El Sabor de América,' a docu-reality series for the streaming platform ViX, which earned a nomination for the 2025 Real Screen Awards. It is unclear whether his departure from 'Despierta América' will also impact the future of the series.

"We created a show in Spanish, dedicated to highlighting our culture, efforts, and flavors. Today, we're nominated at the @realscreen awards, alongside other amazing and established shows IN ENGLISH. Mission accomplished! 🙏🏽🔪," Díaz shared when announcing the nomination.

A Farewell from Chef Yisus

Unlike previous cases where networks have abruptly cut ties with their talents, such as Bárbara Bermudo's departure from 'Primer Impacto,' Díaz was allowed to bid farewell to his colleagues and audience. He took the chance to do so but did not remain until the end of the program.

ENSTARZ ¡Latino! reached out to Univision for an official statement but had not received a response by the time of publication.

The current cast of 'Despierta América' includes Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, Raúl González, Satcha Prieto, Jessica Rodríguez, Jomari Goyso, and Francisca Zampogna-Méndez.

This is a developing story.