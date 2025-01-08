En español

Rumors of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's split have been circulating since late last year, when the couple was spotted separately and without their wedding rings.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Returned to The Music Stage

Now, according to TMZ, one of the most reliable sources for celebrity news, it appears they are on the brink of divorce.

Alba and Warren, who were married for 17 years and together for 20, are reportedly separated and preparing to dissolve their marriage.

A troubled relationship

The last time they were seen together was November 10, when they attended an LA Lakers basketball game.

Earlier this week, the actress and entrepreneur shared a family photo on social media from Universal Studios California, celebrating the 7th birthday of their youngest son, Hayes. However, Warren's left ring finger was noticeably bare.

The birthday photo carousel also included their two older daughters, 16-year-old Honor and 12-year-old Haven.

Alba was also spotted without her wedding ring at a Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont last Saturday night, where she arrived solo.

Weeks earlier, Alba had been photographed without her ring in Rome while filming her upcoming movie 'Maserati: The Brothers,' which tells the story of the iconic luxury car brand's origins.

A love that didn't last 20 years

Alba and Warren first met in 2004 during the filming of 'Fantastic Four,' in which Alba starred and Warren produced. "I was laser-focused, zeroed in on her," Warren stated in a video on Alba's YouTube channel.

After nearly three years of dating, they got engaged in 2007 and married in an intimate ceremony on May 18, 2008.

"I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever." Alba told InStyle magazine that year. "It was weird; He instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I'd never felt that way with anyone before. We got each other. We're soulmates."

However, in the wake of the couple's separation it seems that's no longer the case.