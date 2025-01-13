Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' Trend Leads Children Of Celebrities To Post Unseen Photos Of Their Parents
The single from Bad Bunny's newest album has ignited a trend on social media where people are sharing photos of those who have passed away.
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has once again taken social media by storm with his new album, 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.' The title track has become a viral phenomenon on TikTok, inspiring a heartfelt trend that resonates with users worldwide, including the children of celebrities.
The trend involves using the song's poignant chorus as a backdrop to share photos and videos of loved ones who have passed away. Lyrics like "I should have taken more photos when I had you, I should have given you more kisses and hugs when I could" have struck a chord, prompting many to reflect on moments they didn't capture with their loved ones.
Celebrities' children join the trend
Jenicka López, daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, moved her 1.7 million TikTok followers with an emotional video featuring photos of her mother.
"Benito knows how I'm feeling," she captioned the clip, which has already garnered over 960,000 views.
Similarly, Rubén Luna, son of comedian Karla Luna, shared a video compilation of moments with his mother, accompanied by the same song.
In his post, he reflected on the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.
Zarelea Figueroa, daughter of singer Joan Sebastian, also joined in, posting a video from her son Santiago's baptism in 2010. Her caption read, "Treasures you find on your phone... I should have taken more photos, Dad."
Influencer Juanpa Zurita used the trend to honor his late dog, Puca, who passed away five years ago. In an emotional post, Zurita wrote, "I don't post much about Puca since she passed. It's hard to remember, especially since she left on a tough date (December 31). It feels like that wound never heals."
Similarly, legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé's daughter, Kely Nascimento paid tribute to her beloved father, sharing photos of him holding her as a baby as well as him in the hospital.
Even Bad Bunny was moved
The trend's impact reached Bad Bunny himself. The artist shared a TikTok video of him crying while listening to his own song, revealing how deeply the song's emotional weight has touched even him.
'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' is the title track on Bad Bunny's sixth studio album, released on January 5, 2025. Widely regarded as a love letter to his Puerto Rican roots, the album has received praise from fans and critics alike.
Billboard has ranked the 17 tracks, highlighting Bad Bunny's musical versatility and the emotional depth of his lyrics. The album's success proves yet again why Bad Bunny remains one of the most influential artists of his generation.
