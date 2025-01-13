En español

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has once again taken social media by storm with his new album, 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.' The title track has become a viral phenomenon on TikTok, inspiring a heartfelt trend that resonates with users worldwide, including the children of celebrities.

The trend involves using the song's poignant chorus as a backdrop to share photos and videos of loved ones who have passed away. Lyrics like "I should have taken more photos when I had you, I should have given you more kisses and hugs when I could" have struck a chord, prompting many to reflect on moments they didn't capture with their loved ones.

Celebrities' children join the trend

Jenicka López, daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, moved her 1.7 million TikTok followers with an emotional video featuring photos of her mother.

"Benito knows how I'm feeling," she captioned the clip, which has already garnered over 960,000 views.

Similarly, Rubén Luna, son of comedian Karla Luna, shared a video compilation of moments with his mother, accompanied by the same song.

In his post, he reflected on the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

@legalmenterubenluna conforme vamos creciendo la edad va cobrando sus facturas y al llegar la vejez con ella perdemos la lucidez de la juventud, hay quienes no recuerdan ni quienes son y hay otros que por azares del destino no llegan a viejos.. la vida es un regalo y la salud un privilegio, cuantos no darían todo por seguir con nosotros, disfruten de los suyos, aprovechen cada momento que tengan al máximo y agradezcan cada día por un despertar más. ❤️‍🩹. #Dtmf #mom ♬ sonido original - Jhey :)

Zarelea Figueroa, daughter of singer Joan Sebastian, also joined in, posting a video from her son Santiago's baptism in 2010. Her caption read, "Treasures you find on your phone... I should have taken more photos, Dad."

@zareleafigueroa De esos tesoros que uno encuentra en su celular🥹 Bautizo de Santiago, 14 de Noviembre 2010. Juliantla, Guerrero. Debí tirar más fotos Pa 💫🤍 joansebastian missyou ♬ original sound - Shake de fresa

Influencer Juanpa Zurita used the trend to honor his late dog, Puca, who passed away five years ago. In an emotional post, Zurita wrote, "I don't post much about Puca since she passed. It's hard to remember, especially since she left on a tough date (December 31). It feels like that wound never heals."

Similarly, legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé's daughter, Kely Nascimento paid tribute to her beloved father, sharing photos of him holding her as a baby as well as him in the hospital.

Even Bad Bunny was moved

The trend's impact reached Bad Bunny himself. The artist shared a TikTok video of him crying while listening to his own song, revealing how deeply the song's emotional weight has touched even him.

'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' is the title track on Bad Bunny's sixth studio album, released on January 5, 2025. Widely regarded as a love letter to his Puerto Rican roots, the album has received praise from fans and critics alike.

Billboard has ranked the 17 tracks, highlighting Bad Bunny's musical versatility and the emotional depth of his lyrics. The album's success proves yet again why Bad Bunny remains one of the most influential artists of his generation.