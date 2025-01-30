En español

Marcelo Armand, the acclaimed Argentine voice actor known for giving his voice in Spanish to iconic and beloved characters like Harry Potter and Spider-Man, passed away this week at the age of 56.

A Career of Iconic Roles

Armand's death was confirmed by the Asociación Argentina de Actores, which expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to his family and friends. However, the cause of his passing has not been disclosed.

"With deep sorrow, we bid farewell to Marcelo Armand, a renowned actor, voice actor, announcer, dubbing director, and teacher, widely recognized in Argentina and throughout Latin America. His voice can be heard in hundreds of movies, series, and video games," says the message on X (Twitter.)

Con profundo pesar despedimos a Marcelo Armand, destacado actor, actor de voz, locutor, director de doblaje y docente, con amplio reconocimiento en Argentina y toda Latinoamérica. Su voz aparece en cientos de películas, series y videojuegos.https://t.co/RxWxm3FoZK pic.twitter.com/JBLiEATjiS — Asociación Argentina de Actores (@actoresprensa) January 27, 2025

Armand was widely recognized for his versatility and talent in voice acting. He voiced Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," as well as Spider-Man in various productions.

His career also included memorable performances as Thor in the animated series about the Prince of Asgard, Mojo Jojo in "The Powerpuff Girls," Robbie Rotten in "LazyTown," and Alastor 'Mad-Eye' Moody in the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Beyond animated series and films, his voice left a mark in the world of video games, lending his talent to popular titles such as "Bloodborne" and "Warcraft III."

Early Life and Passion for Voice Acting

Born on September 14, 1968, Marcelo Armand showed an early passion for the performing arts. At just six years old, he made his debut at the General San Martín Cultural Complex, a stepping stone to a career that would later see him perform in numerous theater productions.

His dedication to the craft led him to become a key figure in Latin American voice acting, with his work featured in Disney, Marvel, and MTV productions.

A Mentor and Inspiration

Armand was not only a talented voice actor but also a mentor to aspiring artists in the industry. Many colleagues and fans have paid tribute to his contributions, emphasizing the impact he had on future generations of voice actors.

Through his performances, he conveyed emotions that resonated deeply with audiences, making his voice a familiar presence in countless homes across Latin America.

The passing of Marcelo Armand leaves a profound void in the voice-acting community. However, his legacy will live on—not just through the unforgettable characters he brought to life but also in the hearts of those who grew up listening to his work.