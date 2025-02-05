En español

After weeks of speculation, the 23 contestants for the reality show, 'La Casa de los Famosos All Stars,' have finally been revealed. Hosted by Jimena Gallego and Javier Poza, Telemundo's reality show kicked off with great fanfare and an unprecedented level of secrecy.

Unlike previous seasons, the production team kept the cast a secret, even though many participants had hinted or confirmed their involvement. The season kicked off with surprises, including the fact that not all contestants this "All Star" season were featured in past editions.

Although the show's galas air exclusively on the network's affiliates in the United States, Telemundo's Twitch and Telegram channels streamed the broadcast. Additionally, hundreds of people on social media followed along, commenting on every step.

Another unexpected twist was a special dynamic to determine sleeping arrangements. Inside the house contestants were to draw from a box of balls with a specific color making them room leaders.

What does the inside look like?

The house for the fifth season features the best decoration of all previous editions. The living room is dominated by pastel colors, creating a modern and cozy atmosphere.

As for the bedrooms, the three traditional rooms—Fire, Earth, and Water—remain, but this time, the decoration is much more dynamic and vibrant.

Son 3 cuartos Tierra, Agua y Fuego #LCDLFAllStar pic.twitter.com/3ZrWCVNMNP — Hablemos de la casa de los famosos All Stars (@SoyFanPuma) February 5, 2025

Each room is equipped with beds for a total of 21 people, distributed as follows:

Fire Room: Designed with warm tones and details that evoke the energy of fire.

Earth Room: Decorated with natural elements and earthy tones to provide a sense of stability.

Water Room: Featuring a fresher and more relaxing aesthetic, dominated by blue and white tones.

The exact distribution of participants in each room has not yet been revealed, and production has maintained secrecy to build anticipation among reality show fans.

The contestants from the first season have the fewest representatives, with only two. Season two has five, while seasons three and four each have four. Additionally, six new contestants are making their debut.

How much is the prize for the winners of 'La Casa de los Famosos?'

In this edition, the reality show will award a total of $350,000 in prizes, distributed as follows:

$200,000 for the winner.

$100,000 for the first finalist.

$50,000 for the second finalist.

With this prize distribution, the competition becomes even more intense, as participants are not only aiming for victory but also striving to secure a share of the prize money.

Contestants (in order of appearance):