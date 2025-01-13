En español

'La Casa de los Famosos All Stars' is already sparking conversations and confrontations among its rumored cast members even before its premiere.

Although Telemundo has yet to officially announce the lineup for this season, some participants have independently confirmed their involvement in the highly anticipated reality show.

As expected, the drama and conflicts between celebrities are heating up. One of the most anticipated participants is the ever-controversial Laura Bozzo.

Bozzo, a Peruvian TV host and lawyer, was one of the first to confirm her participation, but her inclusion has not been without controversy. Bozzo is set to face Alfredo Adame, who has also confirmed his spot in the show.

The feud between Bozzo and Adame dates back years, and the actor has already expressed his readiness to clash with her.

Adame said, "I'll have the pleasure of confronting her. She tried to get smart with me, but it didn't work out. I nicknamed her 'the mummy.' If she messes with me, I'll put her in her place."

Bozzo's presence also promises to feature clashes with other participants. Venezuelan actress Alicia Machado, who has also confirmed her participation, has a checkered past with the Peruvian TV host.

Bozzo has reportedly threatened to leave the show if Machado appears, stemming from past comments Bozzo made about Daniella Navarro during the show's second season.

Machado accused Bozzo of criticizing her personal life, while Bozzo claimed her disdain was more about Machado's "diva" attitude.

"I can't stand arrogant people who think they own everything," Bozzo stated in an interview.

Cuban vedette Niurka Marcos, another potential participant, has also had conflicts with Bozzo in the past. Though Marcos greeted Bozzo warmly during her appearance in season two, Bozzo remained cautious, recalling past criticisms from Marcos about her appearance. The tension between the two escalated during their time on the show, leading to several heated arguments.

Laura Bozzo isn't the only celebrity bracing for confrontations. Maripily Rivera, also known as "El Huracán Boricua" and a former winner of 'La Casa de los Famosos,' is also set to join the 'All Stars.'

Rivera's history of drama includes a long-standing feud with Aleksa Génesis, the ex-girlfriend of singer Nicky Jam. Aleksa accused Rivera of public insults and humiliation during a theater performance in Puerto Rico, claiming Rivera incited the audience to boo her.

"I thought that was all resolved and left in the past... She went off-script. She was a bit rude, condescending, and tried to incite the audience to boo me, but she failed," Aleksa said during an interview on the podcast 'No lo cuentes.'

Additionally, Rivera's friendship with Paulo Quevedo ended after she accused him of stealing a charger.

Quevedo expressed disappointment over her behavior, stating "It all started with the ridiculous theft of a charger, and from there, more rumors began to spread, leading her to block me... I've treated her as she deserves, but I've received the complete opposite in return. Honestly, I'm very disappointed in Maripily."

But he brings his own baggage as well, including a tumultuous relationship with Spanish journalist Cristina Porta. Quevedo accused Porta of infidelity, while Porta described their relationship as toxic and announced her decision to cut ties. Though initially expected to join the cast, Porta has since hinted she may not participate.

"For many months, you haven't respected the fact that I didn't want to be with you—not because I didn't feel anything, but because I had already made the decision that I would never be in a toxic relationship again," the Spanish journalist stated.

Meanwhile, Rivera has also had a feud with the Mexican actor and presenter Poncho De Nigris. After De Nigris claimed Wendy Guevara could easily outshine Rivera in the competition, Rivera responded on live television, challenging him to prove his authenticity in a head-to-head face-off.

"I won 'La Casa de los Famosos' because I'm authentic... Stop mentioning my name because you don't know who I am. When you join a reality show, mention your own name, be authentic, don't just be another piece of furniture... I'm going into the house, and I want to face you on voting day to see who's who," the Puerto Rican star declared on television.

Another confirmed participant is Adrián Marcelo, a controversial figure in his own right. While he currently has no known conflicts with the cast, his outspoken nature suggests he may spark drama in the house.

With a cast full of bold and polarizing personalities, this season of 'La Casa de los Famosos All Stars' promises to be the most explosive yet. Fans can expect plenty of heated confrontations and shocking moments when the show finally airs.