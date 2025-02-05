En español

The drama surrounding Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González's divorce continues to escalate. Up until this point, the now former couple's children had remained silent on the matter, but Jesaaelys Ayala has now spoken out about the matter. And she didn't hold back.

The 28-year-old influencer addressed her parents' divorce on her YouTube channel during a weekly vlog, acknowledging the sensitivity of the topic and explaining that she distanced herself from social media for a few months after the announcement went viral.

Jesaaelys said she didn't want to dwell on the issue but felt the need to clarify certain points so people would stop asking her so many questions about her family. This led her to make a strong accusation regarding how the situation unfolded.

She pointed out that discretion is typically maintained in high-profile. However, in her parents' case, this wasn't possible because one party did not agree to this.

"Mom wanted everything to be lowkey. 'Nobody needs to know; let's handle this discreetly... There's no need to make a big deal out of it.' But the other party, obviously, wanted the complete opposite. That's why we're in this situation, publicly exposed, and why I have to address it," she explained.

Jesaaelys effectively accused her father of bringing their private family matters into the spotlight, turning the divorce into a highly publicized event. She even claimed that, like the general public, her family also learned about the situation through social media.

She went on to discuss the consequences of this exposure, stating that beyond the invasion of privacy her family has been subjected to insults and even death threats.

Since the court proceedings began Jesaaelys has been present to support her mother. Meanwhile, during a prior court appearance, Daddy Yankee expressed his deep love for his children, including Jesaaelys.

The conflict between Yankee and Mireddys shows no signs of ending as the media frenzy continues to seek answers on what truly sparked their separation.