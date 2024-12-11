En español

The Puerto Rican urban artist Daddy Yankee has been making headlines recently after announcing his split from Mireddys González. Now, another detail has emerged: the "Big Boss" has a third daughter, about whom very little is known.

At just 17, during the early days of his baseball career—before a gunshot wound to his leg ended his hopes of becoming a professional athlete in 1995—Daddy Yankee welcomed his first daughter, Yamilette Ayala.

Her arrival may have marked a turning point in his relationship with Mireddys. After his accident, the 'Gasolina' singer turned to music, becoming a global icon while also raising Yamilette with the woman who would be his wife for 29 years.

The existence of a daughter outside his marriage has long been rumored but never confirmed by Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Raymond Ayala, or Mireddys. However, there have been subtle hints.

The biggest clue came in 2017 when, on the occasion of their daughter Jesaaelys' 21st birthday, Mireddys referred to her as her "first blessing" in an Instagram post. She wrote: "The love of my life is celebrating 21 years today. God blesses women with children, and this was my first blessing." This post is no longer available as Mireddys has since deactivated her Instagram account.

Yamilette's upbringing by Daddy Yankee and Mireddys also became evident in 2013 when the 'Barrio Fino' creator congratulated her on Instagram for her graduation.

In the post, Daddy Yankee reflected on the challenges he faced raising Yamilette as a teen and acknowledged Mireddys' support, concluding that the effort was worth it.

"I had this beauty as a teenager. The road was tough, but with God's support and a good wife, we achieved the goal of raising an exemplary child," he shared in a post no longer accessible on his Instagram.

This sentiment echoed remarks he made in an interview about becoming a father at 17.

"At first, I didn't understand it. I thought, 'I'm just a kid, and I already have a child.' Honestly, it wasn't easy to support her. But today, I'm very happy," he said, according to El Comercio.

What Does Yamilette Do?

Unlike her siblings Jesaaelys and Jeremy Ayala, who have built solid public profiles on social media, Yamilette is private and stays out of the public eye.

As a result, very little is known about her personal life. However, social media posts suggest she works closely with her father.

Rarely seen together on Instagram, one notable exception was during a trip to the Dominican Republic, where they were photographed jumping into the water from a yacht.

In 2021, a fan account for Yamilette reposted a story from Daddy Yankee on International Women's Day, where he honored the women in his life, including his eldest daughter.

He described her role in his career as "Dad's accountant," hinting that she may handle his finances or work on his booking team, contributing to the management of the Puerto Rican superstar's career.

The relationship between Yamilette and Daddy Yankee appears to be very close, with some rumors suggesting their bond may have played a role in his split from Mireddys. However, neither party has confirmed this, and it seems unlikely they will.