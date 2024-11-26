En español

Crista Montes, mother of Mexican actress Gala Montes, has captured social media attention after posting a video of herself dancing to the catchy reggaeton track 'Nena Moxita' by Uzielito Mix and Yeri MUA. The video, which has surpassed 1.5 million views and 80,000 likes on her official TikTok account (@sargentomatute_), has sparked mixed reactions from fans online.

Despite ongoing family turmoil, Crista has embraced TikTok as a new form of self-expression. Her recent video dancing not only propelled her to fame on the platform but also ignited debates about her behavior and its potential impact on her relationship with Gala. While some fans have supported her, others criticize her decision to post silly content during such a sensitive time.

TikTok has allowed Crista to explore a new side of herself, steering away from family drama to focus on entertaining and fun content. However, many question whether this shift is genuine or merely a strategy to gain visibility and rebuild her public image.

What happened between Crista and Gala?

The relationship between Crista and Gala has been fraught with tensions and public disputes. Gala has openly discussed the alleged mistreatment she faced during her childhood, leading to a significant estrangement from her mother. While participating in the famous reality show 'La Casa de los Famosos,' Gala revealed that she no longer wanted her mother on her team or managing her career.

@telemundo 😮 Gran polémica entre Gala Montes y su madre Crista, quien era su mánager. La actriz acusa a su mamá de explotarla y es por eso que aquí analizamos a otras 'Momagers' de famosas. #PicaYSeExtiende ♬ sonido original - Telemundo

Crista, on the other hand, has made statements in several media outlets accusing Gala of taking money from her and leaving her without financial support after their professional split. The situation has escalated, with both sides trading accusations about financial and emotional grievances.

Read more: Natasha Dupeyrón Faces Harsh Backlash After Defending Ángela Aguilar

What's Next for Crista and Gala?

The future of Crista and Gala's relationship remains uncertain. While Crista continues to gain popularity on TikTok, Gala appears focused on her career and healing from past wounds. The question lingering in the minds of many is whether mother and daughter will reconcile or if their estrangement will become permanent.