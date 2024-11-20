En Español

Since making her relationship with Christian Nodal official, Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar has faced harsh criticism and endured uncomfortable moments. The most recent occurred at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards Mexico, where she was booed by the audience while co-hosting the event alongside actor Michael Ronda.

Despite the backlash, Ángela carried on with her role at the awards. Meanwhile, actress Natasha Dupeyrón shared a message on social media that many users interpreted as a show of support for her fellow Mexican.

The actress and singer took to Instagram to express her disapproval of how some Mexicans prioritize gossip over the talent and achievements of their compatriots.

"In my country, gossip holds more value than a woman with dreams," read the caption on her post.

She elaborated: "Since when have we become so blind, so foolish, that we give more importance to gossip than to a real woman with a life, feelings, and a purpose? We're so busy pointing fingers at one another that we've forgotten what sisterhood, respect, and empathy mean. Thinking differently isn't a threat-it's part of what makes us unique. Yet, we've fallen into the trap of destructive criticism, mockery, and violence. What happened to the idea that we're stronger together?" Natasha continued her message of support for Mexican women, urging an end to actions that undermine their dignity. "When we laugh at others, when we fuel hatred on social media, we perpetuate a cycle of violence that harms us all. It's time to stop normalizing the violence we inflict on one another. Sisterhood is a daily practice-it's time to put it into action. Because, in the end, if we don't take care of each other, who will?" she concluded.

It's important to note that Dupeyrón never directly mentioned Nodal's wife or Ángela Aguilar by name, nor did she indicate that the message was directed at her. However, online users drew their own conclusions and criticized Dupeyrón for what they saw as support for "inappropriate" behavior. The actress ultimately disabled comments on the post.