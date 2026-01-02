The fatal collision that claimed the lives of two of Anthony Joshua's closest aides has taken a significant legal turn. Nigerian authorities have formally charged the heavyweight boxer's driver following the devastating accident near Lagos, moving the tragedy from the roadside to the courts.

Legal Proceedings Begin for Driver Involved in Horror Crash

The Ogun State Police Command has moved swiftly to address the incident that shook the sporting world earlier this week. On Friday, officials confirmed that Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the 46-year-old man behind the wheel of the Lexus SUV, is now facing charges related to the deadly smash. The authorities provided specific details regarding the suspect and the immediate legal timeline.

In a direct statement, the command announced: 'The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the [Anthony Joshua] accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, 2nd January, 2026 and the case has been adjourned to 20th January, 2026.'

Tragic Loss of Key Team Members Strikes Boxing World

The accident occurred on Monday when the vehicle, carrying Joshua and his team, collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos. The violent impact resulted in the deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, plunging the boxer's camp into mourning.

Ayodele wasn't just staff; he was Joshua's personal trainer, working alongside Ghami, who handled strength and conditioning duties. Losing both men at once rips the heart out of the tight-knit team surrounding the Watford-born fighter. It's a devastating blow to the inner circle that has supported his career.

Joshua Recovering After Hospital Release and Final Moments Shared

While the crash was fatal for his companions, Joshua survived the impact with injuries that required immediate medical attention. Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso confirmed that the boxer was released from hospital on Wednesday.

Just hours before everything went wrong, Joshua and Ayodele were sharing laughs on Instagram, posting clips of a table tennis match. It is painful to see them in such high spirits, knowing the crash was just hours away. Now, with the court case adjourned until late January, the wait begins for the next hearing to shed light on how the fatal accident actually happened.