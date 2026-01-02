The official PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2026 have been revealed. In a 31 December 2025 blog post by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the lineup was revealed to include Need for Speed Unbound for PS5, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for both PS4 and PS5, and Core Keeper for both PS4 and PS5.

Subscribers can access the games starting 6 January, which will remain available to claim until 2 February at no extra cost.

Sony Interactive's official post stated, 'Enjoy hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping racing action, embark on an epic journey through a realm of forgotten Disney characters and explore a long-forgotten cavern teeming with untold secrets with the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2026.'

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January:



🛞 Need for Speed Unbound

🖌️ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

⛏️ Core Keeper



The trifecta encompasses three exclusive, iconic genres: high-octane street racing, adventure, and cooperative sandbox survival gaming. This means PlayStation Plus members get to enjoy different game genres at the start of the year.

Sony also reiterated that PS Plus members have only until Monday, 5 January, to add Lego Horizon Adventures, The Outlast Trials, Killing Floor 3, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White to their library.

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5) at the Forefront

Sony's recently revealed lineup of PlayStation Plus games has Electronic Arts' latest mainline entry in its racing game franchise at the forefront. Need for Speed Unbound (NFS Unbound), the street racing action game, released on 29 November 2022, offers single and multiplayer campaigns, and 'delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping racing action,' according to PlayStation.

In the game, players still race against time and evade police chases, while customising their racecars. The game comes in three versions: the Standard Edition, the Ultimate Collection, and the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition, offering driving effects, custom cars, clothing packs, and more premium features.

In a detailed review, IGN says about the game, 'No other racing game released this year looks quite like Need for Speed Unbound, and that can be a difficult thing to achieve in such an established genre so steeped in convention.'

The review further said, 'Criterion has gone all-in with wild, animated visual flair that often appears as though it's been lifted from the pages of a comic book, even as the actual driving and split day/night structure of its races are immediately familiar to those of us who appreciated 2019's Need for Speed Heat.'

The review described the game as a 'uniquely styled racer that regularly looks quite fabulous in motion.'

Nostalgia and Sandbox Adventure

Expanding the January 2026 PlayStation Plus games' list are Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and the sandbox adventure game Core Keeper.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is described by GamesDow as a modern remake that 'reimagines the original 2010 Wii classic with updated visuals and smoother gameplay,' and 'brings the beloved title up to modern standards while preserving its unique charm and atmosphere.'

Core Keeper, offering an entirely different experience to racing and 3D gaming, is an award-winning mining sandbox adventure game, ideal for 1(solo) to up to 8 (co-operative) players. The game has grown in popularity due to its relaxed pacing, complementing NFS Unbound and Disney's 3D game in the trio.

As announced in late December, PS4 titles will be included in the PlayStation Plus games roster only occasionally starting in January 2026. How the roster will look this year will have to wait until Sony's official announcement.

