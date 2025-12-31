After more than three decades, New York City's iconic MetroCard is swiping its last ride.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed that Dec. 31, 2025, will be the final day to buy or refill the card as the city fully transitions to OMNY, a contactless payment system allowing riders to tap credit cards, phones, or other smart devices to pay fares.

The MetroCard first replaced the subway token in 1994, bringing modern convenience to one of the world's oldest transit systems.

At the time, it revolutionized commuting for millions of New Yorkers, even as the magnetic strip became notorious for errors.

"There was a resistance to change from tokens to something else because tokens work," said Jodi Shapiro, curator at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn. "MetroCards introduced a whole other level of thinking for New Yorkers."

The card quickly became a collectible item, with special editions celebrating everything from the 2000 "Subway Series" between the Mets and Yankees to iconic New York artists and TV shows, ABC7 reported.

Lev Radin, a Bronx collector, said, "For me, the most special cards are cards which present New York City to the world. Not only photos of landmarks, skylines, but also about people who live and make New York special."

For generations, MetroCard has been more than a fare payment tool, it was a shared NYC experience for commuters, students, workers, seniors, and visitors. As we transition toward OMNY and tap-and-go, it's important to acknowledge the progress in technology & the concerns too pic.twitter.com/ld4NxiLq2H — James Sanders Jr. (@JSandersNYC) December 28, 2025

OMNY Cards Offer Reloadable Option

MetroCards also became part of New York culture. Perfecting the correct swipe angle and speed was almost a rite of passage.

Even public figures weren't immune: during her 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton struggled at a Bronx turnstile, while Brooklyn native Bernie Sanders seemed unaware that tokens had been discontinued.

According to AP, the shift to OMNY, introduced in 2019, has been smoother than the MetroCard rollout. Over 90% of subway and bus trips are now paid using the tap-and-go system.

Riders who prefer not to use a credit card can still get a reloadable OMNY card, and existing MetroCards will remain valid into 2026 to use up remaining balances.

The MTA expects to save at least $20 million annually through the changeover.

OMNY also offers unlimited rides within a seven-day period, capping fares after 12 trips, which will rise to $35 a week once the fare increases to $3 in January.

Yet some riders, especially older commuters, are hesitant. "It's hard for the elders," said 70-year-old Manhattan resident Ronald Minor.

"Don't push us aside and make it like we don't count. You push these machines away, you push us away."

John Sacchetti, another commuter, added that seeing a balance with each swipe is a comfort. "It's just like everything else, just something to get used to," he said.