Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, has been sentenced to prison after her probation was revoked over an alleged sexual assault, according to a report from the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Chelsea, 28, was accused of touching a man's genitals without permission while driving a car.

The report states the man was seated in the backseat on the passenger side when Chelsea allegedly reached back, touched his inner thigh, and then his genitals, US Magazine reported.

When the man rejected her advances, she allegedly became upset and began driving erratically, not paying attention to the road.

Chelsea denied the allegations when questioned by authorities. According to TMZ, she claimed the encounter was consensual. The alleged incident led to the revocation of her six-year probation in October 2025.

A Marinette County Treatment Drug Court official previously told sources that Chelsea violated the terms of her probation due to the sexual assault allegations and showed minimal progress in her court-ordered treatment program.

Chelsea had been placed on probation earlier in 2025 after pleading guilty to charges tied to three separate arrests in 2024. Those arrests included drug possession, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.

As part of her probation, she was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, avoid controlled substances without a prescription, have no contact with known drug users or sellers, and not possess firearms.

Chelsea O'Donnell Removed From Drug Court Program

Court documents also noted she was required to strictly comply with the county's treatment drug court program.

However, officials determined there were sufficient grounds to terminate her from the program following the new allegations.

According to Page Six, in previous police reports related to her 2024 arrests, officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia, including a meth pipe, digital scale, and hypodermic needles. She later accepted a plea deal that resulted in probation instead of immediate prison time. That sentence has now been revoked.

Rosie O'Donnell, who adopted Chelsea in 1997, has spoken publicly about her daughter's struggles with addiction. The two have been estranged for much of Chelsea's adult life.

In an earlier statement, Rosie expressed compassion for her daughter's battle with substance abuse.

"Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her children," she said. "We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

Following the probation revocation, Chelsea checked into Taycheedah Correctional Institution in November 2025.

Originally published on Enstarz