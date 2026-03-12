Pop superstar Miley Cyrus is set to receive the Innovator Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live Thursday, March 26, from the Dolby Theatre on FOX.

The honor recognizes artists who consistently shape pop culture and the music industry, joining past recipients such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, and Lady Gaga.

According to InMusic, Cyrus' award reflects her dynamic career that began in 2006 with Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" and evolved with genre-bending releases like "Bangerz," which included the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Wrecking Ball."

Her 2023 single "Flowers" earned critical acclaim and her first Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, cementing her status as a trailblazer. Cyrus continued her creative momentum last year with the visual album Something Beautiful.

Rapper Ludacris will also be celebrated, receiving the Landmark Award for his lasting impact on music across decades.

The 2000s hip-hop icon, known for albums like Back for the First Time and Word of Mouf, produced hits including "Stand Up" and "Get Back."

Fans Decide Winners in Multiple iHeartRadio Award

Ludacris will host the awards for the second time in three years and also perform on the show.

"I'm excited to return as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate and perform alongside some of the best in the industry," Ludacris said.

"It's going to be a night with special performances and surprise moments fans are going to love," Billboard reported

Another highlight of the night will be singer Alex Warren, who will receive the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award following his record-breaking single "Ordinary," which spent ten weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Warren, who also won Best New Artist at the MTV VMAs, is set to perform during the show.

Performances will also feature Lainey Wilson, RAYE, and a special joint performance from TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue, marking a first-time collaboration on the iHeartRadio stage.

Fans will have the chance to vote for multiple categories, including Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, Best Lyrics, and Favorite K-pop Collab, with voting closing March 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT on iHeartRadio.com/awards.

