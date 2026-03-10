The woman police say opened fire at Rihanna's Los Angeles-area home on Sunday has been identified as Ivana Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old Florida resident now facing a charge of attempted murder. Authorities say the shooting happened in broad daylight at the singer's Beverly Crest property and that Rihanna was inside the home at the time. No injuries were reported, but investigators say at least one round struck the house.

What is confirmed so far is still relatively limited. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ortiz was booked after allegedly firing multiple rounds toward the home from a white Tesla. Several outlets, citing police and law enforcement sources, reported that the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle or semi-automatic rifle. Her bail was set at $10,225,000, and as of Monday, March 9, she remained in custody.

The shooting unfolded around 1:15 p.m. to 1:21 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, according to published reports based on police information. Witness accounts cited by local media described a rapid burst of gunfire, with roughly seven to 10 shots fired in quick succession. The target, according to investigators, was the gate and front area of Rihanna's residence on Heather Road in Beverly Crest, one of the most private and heavily watched celebrity enclaves in Los Angeles.

Ortiz was arrested later the same day after police tracked the Tesla into the San Fernando Valley. Local reports say LAPD air support followed the vehicle to the Sherman Oaks Galleria area, where officers took her into custody without incident. Police also recovered a firearm from the vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Beyond her name, age and reported hometown, very little verified information about Ortiz has been released publicly. Multiple reports identified her as being from Orlando, Florida, but police have not publicly offered a motive, relationship to Rihanna, or any explanation for why the home may have been targeted. That gap matters. In celebrity crime stories, internet speculation tends to race ahead of confirmed facts, and in this case the most important detail may be what investigators still do not know, or at least have not yet shared.

The Brief about the b!tch who fired multiple shots with a AR-15-style rifle into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Beverly Crest home on Sunday.



1. The suspect has been identified by the LAPD as 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz.



2. 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Orlando, Florida… pic.twitter.com/aQL7XOAtu7 — RihannaImpact (@rihanna_impact) March 9, 2026

That uncertainty has only intensified public interest because of who was inside the house. local outlets reported that Rihanna was home when the shots were fired. It remains unclear whether A$AP Rocky or the couple's three children were also present. Authorities have not said whether Ortiz specifically intended to target Rihanna herself, the property, or someone else connected to the household.

The case is now being handled as a major criminal matter, not simply a trespassing or harassment incident. An attempted murder booking and multimillion-dollar bail signal that investigators believe the allegations are extremely serious. That said, Ortiz has only been accused, not convicted, and the formal court process will determine what evidence prosecutors present and whether additional charges follow.

Originally published on Latin Times