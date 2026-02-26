Republican lawmakers leading the congressional investigation into the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein are signaling that they could subpoena U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his ties to Epstein.

Lutnick, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump and former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, has faced intense scrutiny after the recent release of millions of pages of documents from the Justice Department's Epstein Files, which were made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act of 2025.

Those records revealed additional encounters between Lutnick and Epstein, including a 2012 lunch on Epstein's private island, contradicting earlier statements in which Lutnick said he severed ties with the convicted sex trafficker in 2005. Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told reporters that it is "very possible" Lutnick could be asked to appear before Congress to answer questions about what he knew and when he knew it.

Democrats on the committee have also urged Comer to subpoena Lutnick and for Lutnick to resign from his post as Commerce Secretary. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) told CBS News that "We have asked Jamie Comer to bring in Howard Lutnick and we have yet had no response."

In a statement earlier this month, California Senator Adam Schiff issued a statement calling for Lutnick to resign, stating, "For months he's claimed to have spent 'zero time' with him. Now, in the Epstein Files, we learn that the two were in business together years after Epstein was first convicted, with Lutnick even planning to visit Epstein's private island."

Trump himself stated that he "wasn't aware" of Lutnick's visit to Epstein's island. He added that "I actually haven't spoken to him about it, but from what I hear he was there with his wife and children and I guess in some cases some people were. I wasn't. I was never there. Somebody will someday say that. I was never there."

Reporter: Were you aware that Secretary Lutnick visited Epstein Island?



Trump: I wasn’t. I haven’t spoken to him about it. I hear he was with his wife and children. I wasn’t. I was never there. pic.twitter.com/Ql9XJchn5a — Acyn (@Acyn) February 12, 2026

Lutnick, one of the wealthiest members of Trump's cabinet, has sought to blunt criticism, denying any improper relationship with Epstein and asserting that his interactions were limited. He told the Senate panel that he had "nothing to hide" and maintained he had "barely anything to do with that person."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the president "fully supports" Lutnick and views him as a "valuable member of his team." During his testimony earlier this week, he faced calls to resign from his post as Commerce Secretary. Republican Senator Thomas Massie of Kentucky told CNN that Lutnick should "make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign," and that he has "a lot to answer for."

Originally published on IBTimes