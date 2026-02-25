A Utah judge has cleared the Utah County Attorney's Office to continue its prosecution of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The ruling, delivered on 24 February 2026, dismissed a high-stakes defence motion to disqualify the entire prosecutorial team over a potential conflict of interest.

Defence attorneys had argued that the case was compromised because the daughter of a lead prosecutor was present at the rally where Kirk was fatally shot.

However, Judge Tony Graf ruled that the daughter's presence did not 'materially influence' the decision to seek the death penalty, ensuring the capital murder case remains on track for a preliminary hearing this spring.

Conflict of Interest Claim Rejected

According to CNN, Robinson's defence team pursued a full recusal of the Utah County Attorney's Office.

They contended that the presence of deputy attorney Chad Grunander's child at the Turning Point USA event where Kirk was killed might have skewed the prosecutors' decisions, including the pursuit of the death penalty.

During an earlier two-day hearing, Grunander testified that his 18-year-old child was at the location but did not witness the shooting. Prosecutors maintained that the child's presence did not affect the investigation or legal strategy.

Grunander informed the court that he immediately disclosed his child's attendance to colleagues and that it did not influence his duties.

'The court is unpersuaded that Mr. Grunander's relationship with [his child] creates an appearance of bias in this case,' Judge Graf said in his ruling. He also emphasised that the child had 'no unique, relevant information' that would be necessary for the trial.

Defence Argues Office Was Too Casual

Robinson's defence attorney, Richard Novak, argued that the attorney's office had been 'inappropriately casual' in handling the matter.

Robinson's defence argued that deputy prosecutor Chad Grunander should have been removed from the case and that they should have been told immediately about a possible conflict. They said having a prosecutor's family member at the shooting could affect whether decisions, like pressing charges or seeking the death penalty, were fair. However, Judge Tony Graf ruled there was no proof Grunander's child being at the event influenced any decisions. The judge noted that the disclosure was made 'out of an abundance of caution' and not because there was an actual conflict.

He also said the prosecutors handled the case professionally and maintained their integrity throughout.

Trial Timelines and Pending Pleas

Tyler Robinson has not yet entered pleas on the multiple charges he faces, which include aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

Additional enhancements, such as committing a violent offence in the presence of a child, are also part of the case.

Robinson will not be formally arraigned until after the preliminary hearing, scheduled to begin on 18 May and expected to last three days. The ruling allows prosecutors to continue their preparations for this hearing, which will be a critical early stage in determining whether the case moves to a full trial.

What Charges Could Robinson Receive

Robinson is likely facing the death penalty as prosecutors have explicitly pursued it, but nothing is guaranteed. Utah allows the death penalty for aggravated murder, and Kirk's killing falls under that category.

The prosecution's decision to seek the death penalty signals that they believe they have strong evidence, including witness testimony.

However, the ultimate outcome depends on several factors: the jury's decision at trial, any mitigating circumstances presented by the defence, and potential appeals. If the jury decides against the death penalty, Robinson could instead face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, which is the standard alternative for aggravated murder in Utah.

The decision to keep the Utah County Attorney's Office on the case represents a major victory for the prosecution in one of the most high-profile assassinations in recent American history. While the defence continues to argue that the proceedings are 'inappropriately casual,' the court has affirmed the integrity of the state's path toward a capital trial. All eyes now turn to the May preliminary hearing, where the full weight of the evidence against Tyler Robinson will finally be laid bare.

Originally published on IBTimes UK