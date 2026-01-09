Kevin Durant is one of the most accomplished players of his generation, yet his love life remains one of the NBA's most persistent mysteries. As 2026 unfolds, fans continue asking the same question: is Kevin Durant dating anyone, or has he chosen to stay single for good?

Recent reporting confirms that Durant is not publicly in a relationship, and this appears to be a deliberate decision rather than a coincidence.

Did Kevin Durant Date Anyone in 2025?

In 2025, Kevin Durant did not have a confirmed girlfriend. According to reports, the Houston Rockets star has remained single despite frequent speculation.

Durant has previously stated that he enjoys living alone and values independence. Rather than framing singlehood as temporary, he appears to treat it as a stable and intentional lifestyle choice.

What Shaped Durant's View on Relationships

Durant's most serious relationship was with former WNBA player Monica Wright, whom he dated during the early years of his NBA career. The pair became engaged in 2013, a move that surprised many fans.

However, the engagement ended the following year. Durant later admitted that he was not ready for marriage and struggled with the expectations that came with it. Coverage exploring why Kevin Durant ended his engagement to Monica Wright notes that the breakup marked a turning point in how he approached long-term commitment.

Since then, Durant has never publicly moved toward marriage again.

Rumoured Relationships After Monica Wright

Following his split from Wright, Durant was linked to several women, though none of those relationships were ever confirmed by him. Names circulated online based on brief sightings or social media speculation, but no verified partnerships emerged.

Later rumours connected him to former WNBA star Liz Cambage after the two were spotted together, yet neither addressed the claims. Reports reviewing Kevin Durant's rumoured dating history emphasise that most of these stories lacked confirmation and were driven largely by fan speculation.

Why Kevin Durant Chooses to Stay Private

Durant has long expressed discomfort with public scrutiny of his personal life. He has suggested that fame complicates relationships and makes it difficult to build something genuine without outside pressure.

Insight into Durant's views on privacy and relationships shows that he prefers emotional stability over public validation. This mindset explains why he rarely discusses romance in interviews and avoids confirming or denying rumours.

Career Over Companionship

At this stage of his career, Durant remains focused on longevity, performance, and personal balance. While many athletes embrace public relationships later in their careers, Durant appears comfortable prioritising independence.

Those familiar with his routines describe him as introspective and disciplined, traits that align with a lifestyle built around structure rather than social exposure.

Will Kevin Durant Ever Go Public With a Relationship?

There is no indication that Durant is actively seeking a relationship. However, that does not rule out the possibility entirely. If he does choose to date again, it is likely to happen privately and without social media fanfare.

For now, Kevin Durant's single status reflects intention rather than absence. His past engagement, career focus, and preference for privacy explain why one of basketball's biggest stars continues to walk alone.

Originally published on IBTimes UK