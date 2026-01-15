During their whirlwind promotional tour for Wicked and Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo appeared inseparable, their genuine affection defying Hollywood's typical transactional nature. They wept openly, held hands constantly, and delivered emotional speeches praising each other, capturing the internet's heart with a viral moment of Ariana grabbing Cynthia's finger. Their matching tattoos further cemented their profound, authentic friendship, born from their extraordinary experience bringing Elphaba and Glinda to the big screen.

Yet over the past few weeks, dedicated observers have begun scrutinising every social media post, awards show appearance and public interaction, convinced they've spotted a troubling shift. Whispers of a falling out have intensified, fuelled by a combination of perceived social media silence and strategic distance between the two actresses during awards season.

The Blind Item That Sparked Feud Speculation

The unravelling began when celebrity gossip site Crazy Days and Nights published a blind item claiming an 'A-list actress/singer' and her 'A-list co-star' had stopped speaking to one another, a development that would make awards season 'awkward'. Although no names appeared in the post, the timing and context made the implication unmistakable to fans, particularly given that Wicked: For Good was navigating the heart of the awards circuit at the precise moment the item emerged.

Apparently the A list actress/singer and her A list co-star are not speaking to each other which will make award season awkward. — CRAZY DAYS AND NIGHTS (@CrazyDaysPoster) January 3, 2026

From that point forward, internet sleuths transformed into amateur detectives, dissecting every Instagram story, every red carpet absence and every casual comment with the intensity of those analysing a complex political scandal. The narrative spiralled quickly, with speculation ranging from a genuine rift to nothing more than exhausted performers craving personal space.

The Birthday Post That Set Tongues Wagging

One particular moment crystallised the growing unease: Cynthia Erivo's birthday on 8 January passed without a public acknowledgement from Ariana. In previous years, Ariana had posted lengthy, emotionally charged Instagram tributes that referenced Cynthia as her soulmate and expressed deep gratitude for their shared journey together. The absence this year was conspicuous and, to many observers, deafening.

Ariana Grande shares a sweet birthday message for Cynthia Erivo on her Instagram story 💚 pic.twitter.com/dFPbc0PLxd — Wicked Movie Updates (@wickedupdate) January 8, 2024

'For the first time in years, Ariana didn't post anything,' one Reddit user observed. 'Especially considering the speeches they used to write for each other.' That silence became an unofficial moment when casual observers transformed into convinced sceptics. For fans who'd witnessed their tangible chemistry during press appearances, the omission read less like simple oversight and more like deliberate distance.

Yet despite the mounting speculation, Ariana publicly championed Cynthia in January following Erivo's Actor Awards snub. Speaking with Variety, Ariana declared, 'The impact of his work and Cynthia's Elphaba is undeniable... That can't be taken away.' She reinforced that Cynthia 'deserved all the flowers this world can grow', insisting none of her success exists 'in isolation'.

Wicked Promotion and Moving Forward

Perhaps the most revealing development was their physical separation during awards season. Ariana walked the Golden Globes red carpet accompanied by longtime friend Doug Middlebrook rather than Cynthia, and similarly attended the Critics Choice Awards alone.

A source close to the situation told the Daily Mail something rather mundane: Ariana was intentionally stepping back following the exhausting promotional campaign. According to an insider, 'Their relationship was purely professional, and they're moving in totally different directions career-wise. They text and have phone calls all of the time, but when they're not filming or on a press tour together they often don't have time to hang out like regular friends.'

Rather than a dramatic, tabloid-ready explosion, what appears to have occurred is something far more ordinary—two people stepping out of an extraordinarily intense chapter. As one source succinctly put it, 'It's not something that has been spoken, it has just been organic. It's not dramatic. It's still all love.' No unfollowing. No shady public remarks. Simply the natural cooling of a connection forged under exceptional, temporary circumstances.

