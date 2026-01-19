Charli XCX is facing mounting backlash online after fans noticed her wearing merchandise linked to Sid Vicious, the late Sex Pistols bassist whose legacy is closely tied to violence, abuse, and allegations of Nazi sympathies.

In a video promoting her film, The Moment, XCX wore a white T-shirt with Vicious' photo and name. This led social media to accuse the pop star of glamorising a figure associated with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. There were also allegations that he abused cats and that Vicious was a Nazi.

🚨 Charli XCX is facing backlash after being caught wearing Sid Vicious merch



Vicious was charged in the murder of girlfriend Nancy Spungen and abused cats. pic.twitter.com/5zAv5THfp9 — alex (@dontblamealex) January 18, 2026

Sid Vicious' Legacy

Sid Vicious, the late bassist of the Sex Pistols, remains one of punk's most controversial figures because his legacy is dominated by violence, abuse, and extremism rather than musical contribution.

The most serious incident linked to Vicious is the 1978 death of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. She was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of their room at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. Vicious was arrested and charged with her murder, although he died of a heroin overdose in February 1979 before the case went to trial. While the charge was never resolved in court, the case cemented his reputation as a symbol of violence.

Vicious also had a long record of domestic abuse.

Multiple accounts from friends, journalists, and biographers describe a relationship with Spungen marked by physical violence, heavy drug use, and emotional instability. Witnesses reported frequent fights, threats, and self-harm, reinforcing the view that their relationship was deeply abusive.

Animal cruelty is another disturbing part of Vicious' history. Several biographies and reports claim he abused cats, including throwing them and injuring them during drug-fuelled episodes.

and let’s not forget he’s a proud nazi ❤️

don’t say she probably didn’t know because you can’t know him without knowing he’s a nazi murderer and her whole brand is being the most knowledgeable person ever about pop culture https://t.co/9Yo0nRmmvi pic.twitter.com/GmSneNw94N — yan ⁹ | a movie manager ❤️‍🔥 (@MiSaMomoSana) January 18, 2026

Vicious was also known for wearing Nazi symbols, including swastika imagery, both in public and in promotional photographs. While some have argued this was intended as shock value, critics stress that normalising fascist symbols cannot be dismissed as performance, particularly given the real harm associated with them.

Taken together, these actions have left Sid Vicious remembered less as a punk innovator and more as a figure defined by misogyny and cruelty.

'She Should Have Known': Fans Question Cultural Awareness

Fans of the Apple singer believe that XCX might not have understood the imagery's significance. Critics argue that Vicious' history is so widely documented that ignorance is not a credible defence.

Several users pointed out that XCX has built a reputation as someone deeply knowledgeable about pop culture and music history. Because of that, they believe she would have been fully aware of who Sid Vicious was and what he represented.

Many interpreted it as a tribute rather than a neutral fashion choice. But ultimately, it accuses the singer of ignoring history, stating that Vicious was not just a punk icon but someone charged with murder and known for abusive behaviour. Another user argued that Vicious's association with Nazi imagery makes any form of homage especially troubling.

XCX's Controversial Friends and Decisions

For critics, however, XCX's fashion decision to wear a Vicious T-shirt is not isolated. XCX was also under fire for working closely with Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, who had been at the centre of multiple controversies, including making jokes on a podcast that were seen as offensive towards women and certain racial groups, and provocative on‑stage behaviour that many found objectionable.

XCX has defended her respect for him as a songwriter, describing him as like a 'brother'.

XCX was also featured on the track 'Girls,' a collaboration with artists like Cardi B and Rita Ora. The song was criticised by some LGBTQ+ artists, including Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlan, for being insensitive and reinforcing stereotypes about queer women. Charli responded by acknowledging the importance of the conversation, saying she could 'totally relate to the conversation'.

As of now, Charli XCX has not responded publicly to the criticism.

Originally published on IBTimes UK