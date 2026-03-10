New evidence from law enforcement sources indicates that the masked man suspected of abducting 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie from her Tucson-area home first appeared at her doorstep days before her disappearance on Feb. 1, 2026. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos's team, working with the FBI, has confirmed the man — of average height and build, armed with a handgun and carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack on the day of the kidnapping — showed up earlier without the backpack, captured on her Nest doorbell camera. This prior visit, in the affluent Catalina Foothills suburb north of Tucson raises questions about whether the abduction was carefully planned.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive on the evening of Jan. 31, dropped off at her residence by her son-in-law after a family dinner. She failed to join a virtual church service the next morning, prompting family to raise the alarm. Her pacemaker had disconnected from her phone around 2:28 a.m., and the doorbell camera was tampered with at 1:47 a.m. — suggesting foul play. Blood evidence on the porch and the swift classification as a criminal case shocked the nation, especially given her daughter Savannah Guthrie's prominence as co-anchor of NBC's Today show.

Evidence Points to Prior Scouting of Home

Earlier footage, released by the FBI alongside images from the night of the abduction, shows a figure in a ski mask and gloves lingering at the door, possibly spotting the camera before retreating. Sources close to the probe told ABC News that the no-backpack photo predates Feb.1, suggesting a reconnaissance run, perhaps aborted when the intruder noticed the surveillance, only to return later equipped and bold. It is a chilling detail, indicating not a random snatch but someone who had scouted the home, known the layout and possibly timed family movements.

Sheriff Nanos, a grizzled 50-year veteran who has tackled everything from violent crimes to narcotics busts, will not confirm the timeline publicly but hints at progress. 'We've got solid leads we're chasing,' he told reporters last week, dodging questions on cadaver dogs now sidelined amid fresh neighbourhood canvasses. The Ozark Trail pack, a Walmart exclusive, remains a key thread, with investigators scouring sales records and resale sites such as eBay. No named suspects have emerged, but tens of thousands of tips have flooded in, fuelling a task force that has recanvassed the neighbourhood in early March.

Family Heartache Amid Abduction Probe

Savannah Guthrie stayed in Tucson for weeks with siblings Annie and Cam, tending a poignant tribute of yellow flowers at their mother's driveway on March 2. They laid bouquets amid a swelling display from supporters, a quiet ritual before she slipped back to New York, spotted strolling Manhattan with husband Michael Feldman and their young son on March 8, her first public appearance in over five weeks. Days earlier, she had reunited with Today colleagues at Rockefeller Plaza, masking raw grief with her trademark poise.

Nanos keeps hopes flickering. Asked by Fox News Digital if Nancy is alive, he replied, 'Anything is possible.' The $1.2 million reward, boosted by Savannah's $1 million pledge, stands for any tip leading to her recovery, with calls directed to 1-800-CALL-FBI. Volunteers have braved the Sonoran Desert despite warnings, while DNA from nearby black gloves proved unrelated, linked to an innocent restaurant worker, though other samples remain under analysis. Critics highlight Nanos's past — internal feuds and election dramas — but he insists the focus remains firmly on justice.

