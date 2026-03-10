Iran has issued a stark warning to its citizens living overseas that openly supporting military strikes by the United States and Israel could put their property and wealth at risk.

The Jerusalem Post reported that in a statement on Monday, the Office of Iran's Prosecutor General said that Iranians abroad who 'sympathise, support or cooperate with the American‑Zionist enemy' could have all their assets seized and face legal consequences.

Iran's courts have warned that Iranians living abroad could lose their property in Iran if they support countries the government calls enemies, especially the US and Israel. This specifically targets people who openly backed recent military actions by these countries.

The government points to a law passed last year that makes the definition of 'cooperation' very broad. It can include anything that might be seen as helping these foreign powers. Under this law, Tehran says it can seize the property of those involved and impose other punishments.

The authorities haven't explained exactly how they will decide who is affected. But the goal, according to state media, is to discourage public support for military actions Iran sees as a threat.

The warning comes after joint US‑Israeli attacks on Iranian targets, which led to the sudden death of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was quickly named as the new leader

Tracking Iranians Abroad Supporting the Strike

Some Iranians living outside the country, especially in the US and Europe, have publicly supported the strikes on social media or at local rallies. Certain Telegram channels have even highlighted people of Iranian origin who criticised Tehran and praised the attacks.

It's not clear how the Iranian judiciary will track Iranians supporting the strike abroad. But there are several possible ways.

Iranian authorities may monitor public posts on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook. Even if someone posts from abroad, it can be traced via their username, photos, geotags, or IP address. Iranians widely use Telegram, and some channels are known to report 'anti-government' activity back to authorities.

Besides, Iran has invested in cyber surveillance and data-gathering tools. They can track IP addresses, VPN leaks, and other online activity. Even if someone uses anonymity tools, mistakes in their digital footprint can reveal their location.

The country also has loyalist networks in diaspora communities. Sometimes, supporters of the government report back on people attending rallies, posting online, or supporting foreign strikes. This doesn't cover everyone, but even partial intelligence can identify high-profile targets.

Authorities can pressure family members still in Iran, as well. If someone abroad is publicly critical, relatives back home might be questioned, indirectly giving the government clues about the person overseas.

If someone has bank accounts, property, or businesses in Iran, the government can link those assets to the individual. This makes the threat of confiscation more practical—they don't need to catch every single online comment to act on property legally tied to that person.

Iran sees the US-Israel supporters' actions not just as opinions but, under their laws, as helping enemy countries. But this interpretation has worried human rights groups and Iranians abroad.

Reaction From Iranians Living Abroad

Despite Tehran's warnings, some Iranians overseas have publicly downplayed the threat or said it will not deter them from expressing their views.

The Jerusalem Post added that one Iranian living in London told international news agencies that he was not intimidated by the prospect of property confiscation, saying that his priority remains speaking out against what he describes as decades of repression inside Iran.

Another expressed that long‑standing desire for political change outweighs the risk of legal penalties being issued by Tehran.

Still, the threat has raised concern among many in the diaspora who hold assets or family ties in Iran, as the rule could, in principle, jeopardise homes, businesses, and inheritances.

Analysts say the warning may be aimed as much at curbing dissent as at punishing overt support for foreign military action.

Who Can Be Targeted?

Tehran's warning uses vague words like 'sympathise' or 'cooperate' with enemy countries, which could put a lot of different actions at risk of punishment. Legal experts say this could include more than direct help—it might cover social media posts, public comments, or joining protests.

Some groups warn that this could make Iranians living abroad afraid to speak openly, especially if they have property, business, or family in Iran. Even if it's not clear how Iran would enforce the law, just the threat of having assets seized can be powerful, because many diaspora Iranians still have economic ties at home.

It's unclear if Tehran will actually take action or how it would decide who is affected. Experts say it depends on how strictly authorities interpret the rules and whether they pursue cases against specific people.

For now, the warning sends a clear message: Iran wants to discourage support for any foreign military actions it sees as a threat.

