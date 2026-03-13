Nicole Kidman has always captured the public's attention, not just for her award-winning roles but for her life off-screen. Recently, she opened up about her life in Nashville following her split from Keith Urban, giving fans a heartfelt look at how she's balancing family, career, and personal growth. For Nicole, Nashville isn't just a place to live—it's home, and she has no plans to leave it.

Staying Rooted in Nashville After a High-Profile Divorce

In a recent interview, Nicole Kidman described her deep connection to Nashville, where she has lived for two decades with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. 'I'm part of the city and community for 20 years. It's my home,' she said.

Even after her divorce from Keith Urban, Nicole is focused on maintaining stability for her family and keeping her daughters' lives as consistent as possible.

While many assumed she might move to pursue new projects or a change of scenery, Nicole made it clear that her priority is family.

'I'm always going to be moving toward what's good. What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,' she explained. Her words show a thoughtful approach to life after divorce, one centred on emotional well-being rather than speculation or drama.

Nicole Kidman opens up about her recent divorce from Keith Urban and how she’s navigating life afterward:



"I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t… pic.twitter.com/JJP6jN4BvK — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2026

Balancing Motherhood and Personal Growth

Nicole Kidman's dedication to her daughters is evident in how she talks about their lives and future. 'We are a family,' she said, reflecting on the bond she shares with her children. 'My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.' Her comments highlight the care she's taking to nurture her daughters during this period of change.

Life hasn't slowed down for Nicole, though. She recently took her daughters on an expedition to Antarctica, proving that divorce doesn't mean putting life on hold.

'I rally against limitations,' she shared, describing 2026 as a year for adventure, discovery, and personal fulfilment beyond her work. Her approach combines resilience with curiosity, showing fans that it's possible to embrace life fully even after major personal changes.

Nicole Kidman revealed whether she plans to stay in Nashville with her daughters Sunday and Faith after her split with Keith Urban: “It’s my home.” https://t.co/Z7AL9u9H6I pic.twitter.com/uaFTJgxNU6 — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2026

Community and Support Systems in Nashville

Nicole's connection to Nashville goes beyond just living there; she has built meaningful friendships and community ties over the years. Friends like Reese Witherspoon have been part of her circle, providing support and grounding amid public scrutiny.

Nicole's words also show how she balances privacy with openness, giving fans a glimpse into her life without sharing personal details beyond what matters to her family.

By staying in Nashville, Nicole is not only protecting her family's routine but also reinforcing the importance of community and support systems. Her decision reflects a modern approach to celebrity life: maintaining personal space while still engaging meaningfully with the world around her.

Looking Ahead: Life Beyond Divorce

As Nicole Kidman moves forward post-divorce, she's focused on growth, family, and new experiences. Staying in Nashville allows her daughters to continue their lives with stability while also giving Nicole the chance to explore personal adventures and professional opportunities.

Nicole's story goes beyond celebrity headlines—it's about resilience, parenting, and finding balance during major life transitions. By embracing her home, her family, and new experiences, she is showing fans everywhere that life can continue, and even thrive, after change.

Originally published on IBTimes UK