Zendaya seemed to give the strongest hint yet that she has secretly married Tom Holland last night at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, flashing what looked like a gold wedding band when prodded by host Marsai Martin on stage.

The 29-year-old Euphoria star, both hands framing her face in a cheeky gesture, drew cheers from the crowd as she revealed the ring amid swirling rumours of nuptials with her Spider-Man co-star and fiancé of more than a year. No official word from her or Holland's camps, but the moment captured in the video circulating online has set Hollywood abuzz.

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot, according to her stylist, Law Roach.



"Ya'll missed it, the wedding already happened," Law told ET at the Actor Awards. "The wedding is over. Sorry."



Zendaya sparked speculation that they'd quietly said "I do" when she… pic.twitter.com/HmMQo4F7fB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 2, 2026

For context, whispers of a private wedding have dogged the couple since early this year, kicked off by Zendaya ditching her reported five-carat diamond engagement ring for a simple gold band spotted on her left ring finger last month.

She doubled down on the look at Paris Fashion Week earlier this week, wearing it front and centre at the Louis Vuitton show, and again in a recent photo shoot alongside Robert Pattinson for their upcoming film The Drama. Insiders close to the pair say the shift isn't random; it's sparked endless tabloid frenzy, with fans poring over every public appearance for clues.

Zendaya Appears To Confirm Secret Tom Holland marriage

The Essence event on Thursday night turned into an impromptu relationship reveal when Martin, the 21-year-old Black-ish alum, took a swing at Zendaya's famously guarded private life. 'You don't play about your personal life,' Martin quipped from the stage, before pleading, 'Just give a little nod or signal when I should send that wedding gift.'

The reference was blatant, nodding to months of speculation that Zendaya and Holland, also 29, had already said 'I do' out of the spotlight. Zendaya's response? A giggling flash of her hands, the slim gold band glinting under the lights as the audience erupted.

Zendaya shows off 'wedding ring' for first time since marriage claims https://t.co/DmzsSQtUmU — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) March 10, 2026

Martin kept the bit going, promising 'T and Z forever' monogrammed towels, which only made Zendaya laugh harder.

A source at the event told People magazine that Zendaya was overheard graciously accepting congratulations from fellow guests throughout the evening, further stoking the fire. She turned heads on the red carpet too, slipping into a bridal-white asymmetrical minidress by Eugene Alexander, a frock with history, once lengthened for Whitney Houston in the 1980s and shortened for Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City: The Movie.

Zendaya in vintage Caché at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, inspired by the custom Eugene Alexander dress worn by Whitney Houston in 1987. ✨ pic.twitter.com/NNBVVL8TAY — Becca ✦ R&B Royalty (@MJFINESSELOVER) March 12, 2026

Paired with those two rings on her fourth finger, a rolling trinity style and the telltale gold band, it screamed bridal codes to style watchers. Yet for a star who's built a career on precision, this felt less like an accident and more like a deliberate wink.

Rumours Escalate After Stylist's Bold SAG Awards Claim

It can be recalled that the marriage chatter exploded just weeks ago at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards, where Zendaya's veteran stylist Law Roach dropped what many took as confirmation during a red carpet chat with Access Hollywood.

'The wedding has already happened. You missed it,' he declared flatly when asked about the nuptials. Pressed if it was true, Roach doubled down, 'It's very true!' Roach, who's styled Zendaya through Dune, Challengers and beyond, knows her world inside out, he'd hinted earlier last year at a far-off ceremony amid their packed schedules. But this? This landed like a mic drop.​

#Zendaya and #TomHolland are married, claims her stylist Law Roach.



Law Roach broke the news on the red carpet at the Actor Awards, telling Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” The reporter asked, “is that true?” to which Roach laughed and… pic.twitter.com/zlnv50DzUt — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2026

Adding fuel last week was their Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star Liza Colón-Zayas, who reposted a gossip item claiming the pair were wed, slapping on a heart-hands emoji and tagging both stars on her Instagram Stories.

The couple's timeline fits the secrecy; they met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016, went public in 2021 after years of quiet dating, and reportedly got engaged over the 2024 Christmas holidays at one of Zendaya's family homes.

Holland himself called her his 'fiancée' during a September panel, but they've always prized privacy. 'We want to keep it as sacred as possible,' he told The Hollywood Reporter last year. No wonder reps for both ducked Page Six's queries post-Essence; in celeb land, silence often screams loudest.

Of course, nothing's ironclad here; neither Zendaya nor Holland have uttered a peep, and that gold band could be a stylish placeholder. But after Roach's bombshell, Colón-Zayas's nod, and now this Essence playfulness, the dots connect too neatly for coincidence.

Hollywood loves a stealth wedding, from the Beckhams to the Jolies, and if Tomdaya pulled it off, they'd rewrite the playbook. Watch this space; the next red carpet might seal it.

Originally published on IBTimes UK