MIAMI—Former Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez is stepping into a new national role, this time in television. Fox News Media announced Thursday that the lawyer and one of Florida's most recognized Republican politicians has signed on as a contributor, where he is expected to offer legal and political analysis across the company's platforms.

The network said Suarez would make his debut the same day on Special Report with Bret Baier.

For Fox, the hire adds a recognizable South Florida Republican with a polished public profile and experience in both government and media-friendly politics. For Suarez, it is the latest chapter in a career that has increasingly moved beyond the boundaries of City Hall. He served as mayor of Miami through 2025, according to Fox's announcement, and the network is presenting him as a figure with executive, legal and political credentials who can speak to both Florida and Washington.

Suarez built a national brand while serving as Miami's mayor, becoming one of the most visible Republican mayors in the country. During his years in office, he promoted an image of Miami as a pro-business, globally connected city, and he became especially prominent during the pandemic-era influx of tech companies and investors to South Florida. His profile rose further when he became president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors for the 2022 to 2023 term, a role confirmed by the organization's official leadership records.

That national visibility eventually led Suarez to test the waters of presidential politics. In 2023, he launched a bid for the Republican nomination, trying to position himself as a younger, city-focused conservative voice in a field dominated by bigger names. The effort was brief. Reuters reported that Suarez suspended his campaign in August 2023 after failing to qualify for the first Republican primary debate, making him the first major candidate to leave the race.

Even so, the Fox move suggests Suarez remains determined to stay in the public arena. Television has long served as a landing place for former elected officials looking to preserve influence, shape political conversations, and keep their names in circulation. In Suarez's case, that matters because he is not arriving as an obscure ex-local official. He comes with a national donor network, a recent presidential campaign, a Cuban American identity that carries weight in Florida politics, and a résumé that Fox can market as both legal and executive.

Fox's own release leaned heavily into that résumé. The company noted that Suarez is currently president of Alpha Wave Global and of counsel at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Alpha Wave and Quinn Emanuel also describe him as a former Miami mayor with national stature, reinforcing the image Fox appears eager to project as it folds him into its roster of contributors.

Honored to join @FoxNews as a contributor. After years in public service, law, and now leading a global investment firm, I’m excited to share perspective on the issues shaping our country and the world, from the economy and innovation to national security and the future of our… pic.twitter.com/X27VmW7BQw — Francis X. Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 2, 2026

The timing is also notable. With the 2026 political cycle already heating up, cable networks are once again stocking their benches with partisan voices, former officeholders and people who can move easily between public policy and punditry. Suarez fits that formula neatly. He can discuss legal issues as an attorney, campaign strategy as a former presidential hopeful, and Florida politics as a figure still closely associated with one of the country's most closely watched Latino power centers.

Whether this becomes a brief contributor stint or the beginning of a longer media career remains to be seen. But Fox's decision makes one thing clear: Suarez may have left Miami City Hall, yet he is not leaving the spotlight. In the modern political ecosystem, sometimes the next campaign stop is not a rally stage. It is a studio chair under bright lights at 6 p.m.

Originally published on Latin Times