Days after the shock caused by the photos of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel's children, the Mexican actress is preparing to star in her first docuseries, Implacables y Divinas (Relentless and Divine). As if that weren't enough, "La Chule" won't be alone; she'll be joined by three of the most beloved women on Mexican television.

Galilea Montijo, Bárbara de Regil, and Susana Zabaleta complete that irresistible cocktail that celebrity television has been trying to perfect for years: glamour, travel, private dinners, emotional tension, and, above all, the possibility of seeing what happens when four women accustomed to dominating the scene let the public peek into what normally lies behind the makeup and red carpet smiles.

VIX revealed that Implacables y Divinas will offer "a look at the luxurious and privileged lives" of these four entertainment figures, but will also touch on much more sensitive issues, including "sexual assault, media scrutiny, and personal struggles" that persist even when everything seems perfect from the outside. In other words, it won't just be about dresses, trips, and flowing drinks. There will also be unresolved issues, scars, and egos put to the test.

The mix, on paper, already sounds explosive.

Galilea Montijo arrives as the most obvious veteran of the format. Long before becoming one of the most recognizable hosts on Mexican television, she already knew what it meant to put her image on the line in front of cameras 24/7. Her first time on a reality show was in 2002, when she participated in the first edition of Big Brother VIP in Mexico. She didn't just get in. She won. Las Estrellas recalls that Galilea was crowned in that edition, a detail that today seems almost a prophecy of what would come later in her television career.

Bárbara de Regil is no stranger to the world of televised emotional exposure. Her name has been linked to reality shows and competition formats for years. TV Azteca featured her on La Isla, one of the most well-known survival and tension-based reality shows among celebrities on Mexican television. More recently, her public persona has continued to fuel this kind of interest, where the personal and the media easily intertwine.

With Arámbula, the case is different. She does have a recent connection to the format, but from a different perspective. In 2025, she was presented as a judge on Miss Universe Latina, the reality show on Telemundo, which confirms her familiarity with the reality TV machine, although not necessarily as the star of an intimate docuseries about cohabitation and confession. That distinction matters. Judging is one thing. Opening the door to your own life to the cameras is quite another.

And then there's Susana Zabaleta, perhaps the most intriguing of the four in this format. Based on the publicly available information I could find, I couldn't find a clear and comparable precedent for Susana starring in a similar reality show. That doesn't diminish her appeal; on the contrary, it amplifies it. Because if there's one thing Zabaleta has cultivated over the years, it's an intense, unpredictable, and sharp public presence—an ideal combination for a series that, it seems, doesn't want to remain on the superficial level of stardom.

What makes this venture particularly appealing is that it arrives in an ecosystem where these types of formats have already proven their audience appeal. The most obvious example is Siempre reinas (Always Queens ), the Netflix series that followed Lucía Méndez, Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel, and Lorena Herrera as they attempted to reinvent themselves amidst old loyalties, open wounds, and plenty of glitz. The platform itself defines it as a reality show that delves into the lives of these queens of show business as they seek to relaunch and empower themselves.

There's also Secrets of Villains, from Canela.TV, a production that transformed the cohabitation of strong-willed actresses into a kind of premium drama laboratory. Canela describes the series as a reality show set in a luxurious mansion, with iconic villains gathered in an environment where, basically, anything can happen. And yes, anything usually does.

That background is important because it helps to better understand this new docuseries and shows that we are using a formula that the Hispanic market has already tested, and that works especially well when it brings together powerful women, heavy media pasts and personalities that were not born to be decoration.

The big question isn't whether there will be drama. The project's description itself practically guarantees it. The real question is what kind of truth each of them will be willing to tell. Galilea has already survived total exposure and learned to turn it into a profession. Bárbara knows the price of constant public scrutiny. Aracely has been protected for years by a mixture of magnetism and reserve. Susana, on the other hand, seems made to say aloud what others only dare to think.

Together, they don't promise peace, but they do promise premium television, and these days, that's worth its weight in gold.

Originally published on Latin Times