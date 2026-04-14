A Mexican national died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody earlier this week marking at least the 47th death in detention since the current administration began its immigration crackdown in 2025 and intensifying concerns from Mexican authorities over what they describe as systemic failures in detention centers.

Alejandro Cabrera Clemente, 49, was found unresponsive at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana and later pronounced dead at a local medical facility, according to ICE. The agency said "life-saving efforts" were attempted before an onsite physician declared him deceased at approximately 8:51 a.m. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said through a statement that its consulate in New Orleans was notified of the death and activated its protocol to assist the family and seek clarification.

"The repetition of deaths is unacceptable and reflects serious deficiencies in ICE detention centers, incompatible with human rights standards," the ministry said, adding that it is maintaining communication with U.S. authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the case and "will continue using all legal and diplomatic avenues available."

Cabrera had been detained since January and was awaiting deportation proceedings. ICE said he had prior convictions, including disorderly conduct and drug possession, though those claims could not be independently verified by ABC News which broke the story.

The death is one of at least 15 involving Mexican nationals in ICE custody since 2025, according to U.S. data, and one of 16 reported in 2026 by Mexican authorities. Diplomat Vanessa Calva Ruiz previously described the deaths as part of "an alarming, unacceptable trend," adding that they "reveal systemic failures, operational deficiencies, and possible negligence."

Mexico also escalated its response followingthe death of another national in March at a detention center in California. President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government would formally protest such cases, while the foreign ministry requested investigations, clinical records, and custody reports. Officials have emphasized that U.S. authorities must "clarify the circumstances," determine responsibility, and ensure non-repetition.

The increase in deaths coincides with a sharp rise in the number of detainees. ICE is currently holding around 70,000 people, the highest level in its history. An analysis of agency data shows the death rate has risen to 11 per 100,000 admissions, compared to 7 last year and 1 in 2022.

Originally published on Latin Times