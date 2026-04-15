An Australia-based mixed martial arts company backed by Donald Trump Jr. is seeking U.S. government business to train military personnel and law enforcement officers, according to current reporting and company disclosures, a move that is already drawing attention because of the firm's ties to the president's inner circle.

According to Bloomberg, MMA.INC is pitching combat training programs to U.S. agencies as it tries to win government contracts and tap public defense and policing budgets.

The company, formally known as Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. and traded on the NYSE American exchange as MMA, has publicly highlighted Donald Trump Jr.'s involvement since September 2025. In a company announcement later furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, MMA. INC said Trump Jr. joined as a strategic adviser under a two-year agreement to help with brand growth and commercialization. The company's 2025 financial statements also state that he was appointed to assist with strategic alliances, business development, and investor relations.

Trump Jr.'s relationship with the company is not only advisory. In a December 2025 filing and related press release, MMA.INC said a $3 million private placement was led by American Ventures LLC and that Trump Jr. also invested in the offering personally. That gave the firm a stronger Trump-family link just months before its reported push for U.S. public-sector contracts.

What is new is the company's apparent effort to turn that momentum into taxpayer-funded training work. Bloomberg reported that MMA.INC is developing a pilot program centered on grappling and restraint techniques for military and law enforcement personnel. The Irish Examiner separately reported that the company, whose investors also include Conor McGregor and coach John Kavanagh, is looking to win U.S. government contracts by teaching fighting techniques to military and police forces.

What has not been established publicly is whether any federal agency has actually awarded MMA.INC a contract. The reporting available so far describes a pitch and an effort to secure deals, not a completed procurement. That distinction matters, especially as politically connected businesses face heightened scrutiny when seeking access to federal money under a sitting president whose family members are involved in private ventures.

The company's strategy also comes at a moment when combat sports culture has a visible foothold in Trump-world politics. Trump has long been closely associated with UFC events, and his political orbit has often overlapped with figures from the fight industry. That broader context may help explain why MMA.INC sees an opening inside U.S. military and law enforcement training markets. Still, based on the public record now available, the verified story is narrower than the most dramatic social media versions suggest: a Trump Jr.-backed MMA company is actively pursuing government training work, but there is no public evidence yet that it has landed those contracts.

Originally published on Latin Times