Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato 'Feud' Explained: Here's Why Experts Say the Reunion Was ‘Fake’

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's much-hyped reunion in Florida at Lovato's 'It's Not That Deep' tour stop has been branded 'fake' by a body language expert, who claims the pair's on-camera embrace did not signal any real thaw in their long-cool relationship, Ok! Magazine reports.

The meeting between Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato was quickly framed online as a Disney Channel fairytale ending. The former Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars, who grew up together in the glare of the Disney machine, have long been the subject of speculation over a quiet, protracted falling-out.

Their social media unfollows, interviews hinting at 'growing apart' and markedly separate adult careers have all been read as signs their once-intense friendship had cooled into something perfunctory at best.

So when Gomez appeared at a date on Lovato's It's Not That Deep tour, fans and celebrity blogs raced to call it a truce. She posted clips from a box, wearing Lovato's tour hoodie with the slogan 'It's Not That Deep' splashed in bold pink capitals, and later shared a huggy backstage photo to her Instagram Story. On the surface, it looked like a neat resolution.

A closer look, argues body language analyst Inbaal Honigman, tells a different story.

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato And A Hug That Felt 'Avoidant'

Speaking to Casino.org US, Honigman dissected the now-viral backstage photo of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, describing a striking mismatch between Lovato's exuberance and Gomez's more reserved stance.

'In their joint photo, Demi Lovato is much much happier than Selena Gomez,' she said. Lovato is described as leaning in towards Gomez, signalling that 'at that moment, she feels supported by her presence.'

Her hand is 'cradling Selena's arm, in a warm and grateful gesture,' and her smile is 'wide, sunny and genuine, with her cheeks rounded.'

Lovato's chin, Honigman added, is lowered in what she interprets as a submissive pose, reading it as an almost deferential gratitude that Gomez showed up, 'She feels like Selena has done her a lovely favour by coming to support. Demi is happy and thankful.'

Gomez, meanwhile, is painted in a markedly cooler light. 'Selena is standing solid on her feet, and her hip and shoulder are turned slightly away from Demi. She's not completely in the moment, and wants to have this over quickly,' Honigman claimed.

Rather than sinking into the embrace, 'Selena is not melting into the hug like Demi is. Her hand is curled into a little fist, so that the tips of her fingers aren't even touching her old friend.'

The expert goes as far as to describe Gomez's hug as 'more avoidant than warm and loving,' suggesting she is fulfilling an obligation rather than revelling in a reunion. 'She's not feeling it,' Honigman said, noting that while Gomez's smile is 'perfect and even,' it is 'much more muted than Demi's.'

Her conclusion is blunt, 'Selena is doing Demi a favour to come and support her, but they're not resurrecting their friendship.'

It is, of course, an interpretation rather than a fact. Neither Selena Gomez nor Demi Lovato has commented publicly on the state of their relationship in connection with this specific appearance, and no independent evidence has emerged to confirm that the hug was staged or insincere.

When 'Besties' Look More Like Distant Cousins

Honigman did not stop at calling the hug lukewarm. She suggested that, visually at least, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato now resemble distant relatives more than former inseparable friends.

The pose, she argued, looks like 'cousins who barely know each other, posing for a nice pic for granny,' rather than Disney Channel alumni catching up after years apart. The detail that both women stare straight into the camera rather than at each other is, in her view, telling. 'They do not come across as good friends catching up after a long absence,' she said, adding that their gaze 'sends the message that they are less interested in one another, and more interested in getting a good pic.'

Concert Support, Or Performance For The Camera?

The analysis continues in footage of Gomez at the show itself. In one Instagram Story, she is seen in Lovato tour merch, one arm in the air, moving along to the music from a box seat.

'Her dancing is enthusiastic, but her facial expression is not,' Honigman observed. Gomez 'cheers, with her chin raised, striking a defiant, determined pose, as if getting into the vibe of the tune, but her eyes are searching, glancing towards the camera, checking if she's still being filmed.'

According to Honigman, the moment the camera shifts away, Gomez's expression 'drops into a perfectly neutral face. The act is over.' The impression she draws is of someone 'rocking out for the camera when she knows that there are eyes on her, but when the posing is over, she appears bored. Lowered eyes, lips unsmiling, this isn't really fun for her.'

Gomez's own words tell a far more enthusiastic story. After the show, she wrote on Instagram: 'I am in tears. @ddlovato - this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away.'

There is no hedging there, no cool distance, at least in text form.

Originally published on IBTimes UK