A sharp and sustained increase in beef prices across the United States has prompted the Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the country's powerful meat industry, as federal authorities seek to determine whether the surge reflects normal market pressures or potentially illegal conduct by major producers.

The probe, which is being handled by the Justice Department's antitrust division, comes amid growing concern from consumers, lawmakers, and industry analysts over the rising cost of beef, a staple in American households that has become increasingly expensive over the past year, reported Reuters.

According to people familiar with the matter, investigators are examining whether large meatpacking companies engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including possible price coordination or supply manipulation, practices that would violate federal antitrust laws if proven.

The investigation signals a significant escalation from previous regulatory scrutiny. While federal agencies have long monitored consolidation in the meatpacking sector, a criminal inquiry suggests authorities see enough red flags to consider whether intentional wrongdoing may be involved.

The U.S. beef industry is dominated by a handful of major players, including Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef Packing Company, which together control a large share of the country's processing capacity. Critics have long argued that this concentration gives companies significant influence over prices paid to both ranchers and consumers.

Beef prices have been pushed higher by a mix of factors in recent years, including drought conditions that reduced cattle herds, higher feed and transportation costs, and supply chain disruptions. Industry groups have consistently maintained that these market forces, not collusion, explain the price increases.

Also, during his current administration, Trump has repeatedly pushed for tighter scrutiny on imported meat and stronger protections for U.S. ranchers, including discussions about tariffs, labeling rules, and import limits.

However, some lawmakers and advocacy organizations have pointed to widening gaps between what cattle producers are paid and what consumers pay at grocery stores as a potential sign of market distortion. That disparity has fueled calls for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws in the agricultural sector.

The Justice Department has not publicly detailed the scope of the investigation or named specific companies under scrutiny. But, according to Bloomberg Law, the move reflects a broader effort by federal regulators to crack down on alleged anti-competitive practices in industries where consolidation has limited competition.

In recent years, the DOJ has pursued cases in sectors ranging from technology to airlines, signaling a more aggressive stance on market concentration. The meat industry, given its importance to food security and household budgets, is now firmly in the spotlight.

Originally published on Latin Times