Shakira is returning to the world's biggest soccer stage once again. The Colombian superstar announced Thursday that her new single "Dai Dai," a collaboration with Nigerian global sensation Burna Boy, has been selected as the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The track is scheduled for release on May 14, just weeks before the tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For Shakira, the announcement extends a relationship with FIFA that has helped define multiple eras of the World Cup. The singer became synonymous with global soccer culture after releasing "Hips Don't Lie" at the 2006 World Cup celebration in Germany, before reaching another level with 2010's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," widely considered one of the most successful World Cup songs ever recorded.

She later returned for the 2014 tournament with "La La La (Brazil 2014)," further cementing her status as perhaps the artist most closely tied to FIFA's modern musical identity.

Now, with "Dai Dai," Shakira appears poised to introduce a new generation World Cup anthem, this time alongside Burna Boy, one of the most influential African artists in the global music industry. The Nigerian Grammy winner has become known for blending Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall, and pop into crossover hits that dominate streaming charts worldwide.

The pairing immediately generated excitement online, especially among fans who have long associated Shakira with soccer culture. The 2026 tournament is expected to become the largest in FIFA history, expanding to 48 national teams and 104 matches.

The song's title and sonic direction have not yet been fully revealed, though fans are already speculating that the collaboration could fuse Afrobeats rhythms with Latin pop and stadium-ready production aimed at capturing the multicultural energy of the upcoming tournament.

The timing is also significant for Shakira personally. The singer has spent the last two years rebuilding her global image through music, touring and high-profile performances following intense public scrutiny surrounding her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Her latest musical era has leaned heavily into empowerment, reinvention, and global crossover collaborations, helping reconnect her with younger audiences through streaming and social media.

She enters the FIFA World Cup cycle amid one of the biggest touring years of her career. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has already sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally and grossed hundreds of millions of dollars, reaffirming her status as one of the world's top live performers.

Earlier this year, the Colombian superstar also drew an estimated crowd of more than 2 million people to a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, transforming the city into a massive celebration that generated international headlines and strengthened her connection to soccer audiences ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, FIFA and broadcasters are betting that the 2026 tournament will become a defining cultural event, particularly in the United States, where soccer continues to grow commercially and culturally ahead of the competition.

Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster of the World Cup in the United States, recently described the tournament as "the biggest cultural and media event in history" as networks and brands prepare for unprecedented viewership.

Originally published on Latin Times