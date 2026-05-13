Princess Kate was described as 'energised and enthused' as she began her first overseas engagement since her cancer diagnosis, with aides calling the Italy visit a 'significant moment' in her royal comeback.

The Princess of Wales revealed in early 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and later said she was in remission. Eighteen months on, palace sources are presenting the two day visit as an important step in her recovery, one designed to match improving health with a gradual return to frontline royal duties.

Early Years Focus

The Italy trip has been carefully built around the issue most closely associated with Princess Kate's public work. Her programme in Bologna and Reggio Emilia will centre on early childhood, particularly the impact a child's first five years can have on the rest of their life. According to aides, she will use the visit to learn more about the Reggio Emilia approach to education, a child-led philosophy that treats the learning environment as a 'third teacher' and places a strong emphasis on creativity and time outdoors.

One aide said the Princess is 'excited to see the approach in action' after reading extensively about it in recent years. Early childhood has been central to her work for more than a decade, but those around her suggest her illness has sharpened that focus.

Away from the Westminster drama, there is some excitement in northern Italy as the Princess of Wales arrives for her first overseas visit since her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

Video below. Story here:https://t.co/Z7R0yEjpsJ pic.twitter.com/aoxThwvKCN — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 13, 2026

Kensington Palace staff say there has been a noticeable change of pace, with one source saying she is 'taking it up a gear' as she looks to expand her campaign onto a global stage rather than keeping it largely within the UK.

This will be Princess Kate's first official visit to Italy. An aide said it is also expected to be the first in a series of overseas trips tied to her early childhood work, although they declined to name other possible destinations. They added that Catherine has 'happy memories' of her gap year in Florence in 2000 and has been 'greatly looking forward' to returning to Italy, this time as a senior royal focused on policy rather than as a student traveller.

Officials are keen to stress that her health remains central to planning. Those organising the visit say they are trying to strike the right balance between her eagerness to return to work and the need to manage her ongoing recovery.

One aide described it as 'a huge moment' and 'a really significant moment for her,' but also made clear it should be seen as part of a phased comeback, not a full return to the punishing schedule she kept before her diagnosis.

Global Ambition

The symbolism of the Italy trip is being matched by formal recognition of her work. On Wednesday afternoon, she will be welcomed at Reggio Emilia's Town Hall by Mayor Marco Massari and presented with the 'Primo Tricolore,' the city's highest honour, in recognition of her early years advocacy.

She is also due to receive the historic green, white and red flag that inspired modern Italy's national emblem. Beyond the ceremony, the programme is rooted in observation and learning.

Kate Middleton oggi a Reggio Emilia, la principessa in Italia nel suo primo viaggio all’estero dopo la malattia.



La visita per osservare il Reggio Emilia Approach legato all’educazione della prima infanzia



Kate Middleton arriva oggi a Reggio Emilia in quello che è il suo primo… pic.twitter.com/A4VWRVkFJO — LaPresse (@LaPresse_news) May 13, 2026

The Princess will visit schools to gain first hand insight into how the Reggio Emilia philosophy works in practice. Palace officials say that will help inform the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched to bring together research, policy and public engagement around the first five years of life.

Christian Guy, executive director of the Centre, said the Italy visit marks the start of 'an important new phase of the Centre's journey.' He said Princess Kate's visit reflects a wider ambition to push early childhood higher up the global agenda alongside more established international priorities.

'Building on her UK and international work in this area for many years, The Princess is here with her Centre for Early Childhood to lead a new global conversation about this,' he said.

Personal Milestone

Behind the formal engagements, aides also pointed to the personal importance of the visit. They said Catherine has been discussing the trip at home in Windsor and told reporters she has had 'many conversations with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and her children about this trip, and they're looking forward to hearing about it on her return to the United Kingdom.'

That underlines how the Italy visit is not just a public test of her readiness to resume overseas travel, but also a private milestone after a period in which much of her life was shaped by treatment and family life.

Officials insist the journey has been carefully planned rather than rushed, and nothing in current reporting suggests any immediate medical concern about the trip. Even so, the palace has not provided detailed medical updates, so the broader narrative of a royal 'comeback' is still being shaped largely through official briefings.

What is clear is that Princess Kate's return is not being framed as a simple restoration of business as usual. Instead, it is being presented as a reset, one centred on early childhood and on taking that message back onto the international stage.

Originally published on IBTimes UK