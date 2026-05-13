Jeffrey Epstein survivors returned Tuesday to Palm Beach County, the place where his abuse first collided with law enforcement and where a secretive 2008 plea deal allowed him to avoid federal prosecution, to ask Congress for something they say they still have not received: the full truth.

House Oversight Committee Democrats held an unofficial field hearing in West Palm Beach, framing the event as a return to "the scene of the crime" and focusing less on Epstein's death than on the government failures that survivors say allowed his trafficking network to continue. The hearing was led by Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee, and included testimony from survivors and witnesses tied to the case.

The sharpest angle was not only the survivors' emotional testimony, but the location itself. Palm Beach is where many of the earliest allegations against Epstein surfaced, including the report by Maria Farmer, who is widely described as one of the first people to alert authorities about Epstein in 1996.

It is also where Epstein later secured the non-prosecution agreement that critics have condemned for years as a deal that protected him and unnamed associates from serious federal charges.

Democrats released a new report titled The Price of Non-Prosecution, arguing that Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors "permitted Epstein to develop an international trafficking operation." The report says investigators had assembled evidence from 34 victims and prepared a draft indictment before Epstein's attorneys negotiated a deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida, then led by Alexander Acosta.

Survivors used the hearing to describe how the criminal justice system failed them long before Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Courtney Wild told lawmakers that Epstein abused "so many girls after 2009" while she was asking the government why he received the deal and why her rights had been violated, according to Spectrum News.

Another survivor, identified as Roza, gave emotional testimony about being brought to the United States from Uzbekistan through a modeling pipeline connected to Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, said The Times. She said Epstein abused her while he was supposed to be under house arrest, a claim that turned the hearing into a stark indictment of how little punishment the original Florida case imposed.

The hearing also reopened a fight over the Epstein files. Survivors said recent document releases brought only partial relief because some records exposed identifying information about victims while other evidence remained withheld. Maria Farmer asked why her full FBI report had not been released and questioned where the evidence she provided about her assault and her sister's assault was, reported WPBF.

Lawmakers also used the Palm Beach hearing to warn President Donald Trump against pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted associate, who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping him abuse minors. Trump declined last year to rule out a pardon, saying at the time that it was "inappropriate" to discuss it "right now."

That concern has become part of the larger political fight over Epstein records and accountability.

Last year, the House Oversight Committee rejected Maxwell's request for immunity as a condition for testimony, while Democrats increased pressure for more transparency about Epstein-related files and communications.

The hearing was not without criticism. Because it was organized by Democrats as a field hearing, witnesses could not be compelled by subpoena in the same way as in a formal committee proceeding. J

ack Scarola, a longtime attorney for Epstein victims, told WPBF before the event that lawmakers should focus on changing federal law to protect victims' rights when prosecutors negotiate deals in secret.

Originally published on Latin Times