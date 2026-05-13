Olivia Rodrigo is facing a social media backlash over her recent wardrobe choices, with critics accusing her PR team of using Taylor Swift to 'clean up' the narrative.

The controversy peaked on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, following a Spotify Billions Club performance in Barcelona, where Rodrigo sported a Génération78 babydoll micro-dress and bloomers. While the singer defended the look as a nod to 90s 'riot grrrl' punk, a segment of the internet has branded the aesthetic 'infantilising' and 'problematic.'

The firestorm intensified after a Vogue fashion feature attempted to group Rodrigo's controversial style with a recent New York dinner look worn by Taylor Swift, leading fans to suspect a calculated PR deflection.

Swifties have been quick to point out the 'convenient' timing of the article, suggesting that linking the two stars is an attempt to normalise Rodrigo's 'toddler-esque' outfits by association with Swift's more conventional high-fashion choices.

The Controversial 'Babydoll' Dress

Rodrigo has recently faced backlash over her choice of babydoll-style dresses during performances, with some social media users describing the look as 'infantilising' or inappropriate.

However, others defend it as a deliberate nod to punk and riot-grrrl aesthetics.

The Vogue article added to the discussion by mentioning that Taylor Swift had also recently worn a similar dress. As a result, the article grouped Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter under the same fashion trend. That is what made some fans suspicious online.

They felt the article was no longer just about fashion, but may have helped divert attention from criticism aimed at Rodrigo by spreading the conversation to Swift and Carpenter.

A Taylor Swift fan account called out Vogue, in response, saying 'a magazine of your level should not be accepting paychecks for articles driven by PR stunts, where is the professionalism? btw that was a normal NOT a 'babydoll dress.'

‼️| @Vogue a magazine of your level should not be accepting paychecks for articles driven by PR stunts, where is the professionalism? btw that was a normal NOT a ‘babydoll dress’.@LiviesHQ you thought this was smooth but you keep getting dumber this era…… pic.twitter.com/haS4ALGoaM — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 12, 2026

What is a Babydoll Dress?

A babydoll dress is a short, loose-fitting dress that usually has a high waistline placed just below the chest. The style became popular in the 1950s and is known for its soft, playful look. It often features lightweight fabrics, puff sleeves, lace, ribbons, or flowy skirts. Even though the name sounds youthful, the dress has been worn by women of all ages for decades.

Adults wear babydoll dresses, and it's not just a children's wardrobe. The style regularly comes back into fashion because many people like how comfortable and easy it is to wear. Designers and celebrities often reinvent the look by mixing it with different aesthetics. Some wear it in a very feminine way with heels or ballet flats, while others pair it with boots, leather jackets, or darker makeup to create a grungier or punk-inspired style.

Recently, the dress has received criticism for its silhouette, which can appear overly childish, especially when styled in certain ways. Others strongly disagree, arguing that fashion trends should not automatically be linked to age. Supporters say the style is simply another form of self-expression and point out that babydoll dresses have long been part of mainstream adult fashion, especially in music, streetwear, and high-fashion circles.

Rodrigo-Swift Feud: Why Fans Think There Is Hidden Animosity

Now, there is history on why some fans think the recent Vogue article linking Rodrigo's dress controversy to Swift may have been deliberate: the deja vu feud.

The alleged feud between Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo mostly comes from fan speculation rather than any confirmed public fallout. But fans could not help but believe there was some truth in rumours. Early in Rodrigo's career, she openly called Swift one of her biggest inspirations, and the two even exchanged supportive messages publicly. But things started to shift after Rodrigo's album Sour led to songwriting credit updates on songs like Deja Vu, which added Swift and her collaborators as credited writers because of musical similarities fans noticed.

After that, fans began watching their relationship very closely. Rodrigo stopped mentioning Swift as often in interviews, and people online began wondering whether there had been tension behind the scenes, though neither artist has confirmed it. Similarly, there is no proof that Rodrigo's PR team is involved in the recently published Vogue article.

Originally published on IBTimes UK