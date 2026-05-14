James Charles is facing fresh backlash on TikTok after calling a laid-off Spirit Airlines worker a 'lazy piece of s***' in a video posted on 8 May, then briefly doubling down before issuing a public apology later that day.

The 26-year-old beauty influencer had been responding to a direct message from a woman who said she had lost her job when Spirit Airlines shut down and asked him to donate to her GoFundMe. Rather than ignoring the request or replying privately, Charles filmed himself addressing it to his millions of followers, accusing the woman of entitlement and insisting that people lose their jobs 'every f***ing day.'

In the now-deleted clip, he branded the former Spirit Airlines worker a 'lazy piece of s***' and told her, 'Welcome to the real world.' It was a familiar performance from an influencer used to speaking unfiltered to the camera, but this time the target was not a brand or a fellow creator. It was one recently unemployed woman, and the power imbalance was impossible to miss.

A Viral Backlash

The news came after audiences seized on what they saw as a rich and powerful figure publicly humiliating someone who had just lost her income. The video ricocheted across TikTok and X, clipped and reposted by viewers who seemed less shocked by the swearing than by the contempt.

James Charles is going viral after going on a rant and mocking a woman who lost her job due to the Spirit Airlines bankruptcy after she sent him her GoFundMe link. pic.twitter.com/BgqNAXtuaM — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 9, 2026

'Tone-deaf moments travel fast because audiences are no longer reacting just to what was said — they're reacting to the power imbalance underneath it,' crisis and reputation strategist Robbie Vorhaus told reporters. 'In this case, people didn't see an influencer criticising a stranger. They saw a wealthy public figure publicly mocking someone who had just lost their livelihood.'

Within hours, James Charles deleted the original TikTok. He did not, however, retreat. In a second video, he conceded that his phrasing might have been 'harsh' but insisted he still stood '10 toes down' on the core message. He argued that some people lacked what he called a 'make-it-work mentality,' framing the Spirit Airlines worker's crowdfunding plea as a symptom of a wider refusal to hustle.

That follow-up video also disappeared. By then, though, the narrative had shifted from a single rant to a mini-spiral of posts, deletions and anger. Commenters began stitching his clips with stories of their own layoffs and low-wage jobs, pointing out the gulf between Charles's advice and the reality of surviving unemployment and rising costs.

An Apology For The Comments

Later that same day, James Charles tried to put out the fire with a third TikTok, this time explicitly framed as an apology. Gone were the 'make-it-work' mindsets. Instead, he described his earlier comments as 'rude,' 'obnoxious,' 'privileged' and 'completely f***ing unnecessary.'

World's biggest cry baby, James Charles, has issued an apology for mocking the Spirit Employee who DM'd him asking for financial help. pic.twitter.com/htAs4WhkUH — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 9, 2026

'I bashed her, and it was obnoxious,' he admitted, acknowledging that the video 'came across as super f***ing privileged' and as though he was 'basically shaming anybody that's unemployed for not trying hard enough to get a job.' He added that he felt 'awful' about how he had handled the situation and conceded that he could have simply ignored the message instead of turning it into content.

On paper, it was everything PR advisers say you should do: admit fault, label the behaviour, express regret. Yet many viewers were unconvinced. Part of that is timing. When apologies arrive only after a second defensive video has also been scrubbed, audiences tend to assume the mea culpa is less about empathy and more about damage control.

'The wealth gap is not an abstract concept anymore. It is something people are living with daily,' said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. 'He is handing a frustrated audience a face to put on everything they are angry about. That clip was never going to stay quiet.'

Philip was blunt about why James Charles's handling of the Spirit Airlines controversy rang hollow for some. 'A 'credible' apology is not shirtless on TikTok. It is not three videos in 48 hours with two of them deleted,' she said. In her view, a serious apology has to 'name the specific harm,' 'take full responsibility without explaining away the original intent' and then be 'followed by a concrete action.' None of those next steps has been outlined publicly so far, and there is no indication of any private outreach to the woman involved.

Vorhaus, who advises clients on crisis response, suggested that the issue now is less the original insult and more what it revealed. 'The public can forgive mistakes surprisingly quickly,' he said. 'What they struggle to forgive is emotional detachment, defensiveness, or apologies that feel optimised for reputation repair rather than genuine accountability.'

As Philip put it, 'One apology video does not repair class insensitivity. What repair actually requires is a sustained shift in how you show up publicly over time.' For James Charles, that means this is unlikely to be one more online storm that blows over in a day. It looks more like another entry in a growing ledger of moments that shape how people see him when the ring light switches on.

Originally published on IBTimes UK