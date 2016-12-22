Report: Scientists found rare wildlife under Antarctic Sea Ice [VIDEO]

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 1, 2016: A red lionfish in the Primorye Oceanarium of the Far East Division of the Russian Academy of Sciences, on Russky Island, at night. Yegor Aleyev/TASS Host Photo Agency(Photo : (Photo by Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images))

The Australian Antarctic Division's robot has taken a mesmerizing glimpse beneath the Antarctic sea ice. This colorful picture is revealing underground of Antarctic sea is filled with coconut-shaped pongees, dandelion-like worms, spidery starfish and pink algae.

According to RT, The Australian Antarctic Division was retrieving a data recorder from O' Brien Bay near the Casey Research Station from where they made their discovery. The scientists used Remotely Operated Vehicle to send a camera that was capable of recorded the acidity, oxygen, sanity, and temperature of the seawater.

Beneath the thick sheets of white ice or under the Antarctic snow, a trippy colorful world of sea creatures can be found. The scientist has captured the photo through a camera attached to Remotely Operate Vehicle.

Dr. Glenn Johnston, AAD biologists describes the picture a great surprise and said," It is an area that we have been working very close to for a long time. It was a great achievement to find such a beautiful, vibrant environment".

The footage identifies one kind of genre that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sea spiders, sea cucumbers, and sea stars, reported by The Telegraph.

Near Australia's Casey research station the finding species lives in water that is-1.5 degrees Celsius year round and covered in 1.5 meters of Ice Sea for 10 months of the year. After investigating the footage the video shows brightly color algae, urchins, starfish, worms, and sponge.

The scientists of Antarctic with the help of global support is working on better understanding the impact of acidification on the Southern Ocean seafloor communities and also the increasing carbon dioxide emissions.

Johnny Stark, project leader of Australian Antarctic Division said," a quarter of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere was absorbed by the ocean, which increases acidity".

Stark said, "Carbon dioxide is more soluble in cold water, so these ecosystems to be among the first impacted from ocean acidification"

