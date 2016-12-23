Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nintendo rolls out new Pokemon Playing Cards in Japan this month

Pokemon's figures are on display during the International Tokyo Toy Show 2009 at Tokyo Big Sight on July 16, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.The Toy Show will take place until July 19 expecting 150,000 visitors.(Photo : Getty Images/Junko Kimura)

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" is the newest installment of the Pokémon game series of Nintendo. It was released in November this year and the Pokémon community can’t stop talking about their experiences in the game. The game is set in the Alola Region and is paired with the newest Gen VII Pokémon. It is available for the Nintendo 3DS System.

In addition to the promotion of this game, Nintendo Japan will release Pokémon Playing Cards later this month. This Pokémon Playing Cards will come in two packs, based on each version of the newest Pokémon game. Each pack of the Pokémon Playing Cards will have different Pokémon based on the game version that you will choose. They will also be including different Pokémon from the other generations in their Alolan form.

The samples available are the "Alolan Rattata", "Alolan Marowak", "Alolan Muk" and "Alolan Persian". Each Joker will be the same as with the other packs, and each game version will have different versions of Joker. Pokemon Moon will feature the male playable character and Pokemon Sun will otherwise feature the female.

Each pack will cost 540 Yen or approximately $5, as per NintendoEverything. There is no news yet if Nintendo will release the Playing Cards in the US or in any other country. There also no news yet if the cards will be available for sale online through Nintendo’s site.

This is a perfect gift for a Pokémon fan this holiday. It is also a perfect addition for a Pokémon party kit. If you happen to be in Japan for the holidays, be sure to grab your own packs later on this month. You’ll never know how if Nintendo will plan to replenish the stocks after their promotion of the Pokemon Sun and Moon games.

