‘Take My Wife’ Season 2 News & Updates: Seeso renews same-sex rom-com show

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 10:18 AM EST
Comedy Central Pre-Emmys Party

Comedy Central Pre-Emmys Party(Photo : Christopher Polk/Getty Images )

This is absolutely an era of diversity and of taking pride of your own sexuality. “Take My Wife,” which tells the story of a lesbian couple, is renewed for a second season.

This TV show dishes out something new for the audiences, especially on terms of clearing traditional perceptions about lesbians. Thus, it is a good thing that the streaming network, Seeso, has decided to give “Take My Wife” another season.

As a rom-com, it follows real life couple Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher as a married couple co-hosting a stand-up showcase. It also shows how the two struggle to take on their new domestic roles.

There are not many details, however, are known about the story that the second season will take or the exact date the new episodes will air. Series regulars Zeke Nicholson and Laura Kightlinger among Maria Bamford, Jonah Ray, Kulap Vilaysack, James Adomian, Seth Morris, Paul F. Tompkins, Ron Fuches, Janet Varney, Matt Braunger, Joe DeRosa, and Kurt Braunohler are expected to reprise their roles.

Talking with Paste Magazine in August before the premiere of “Take My Wife,” Esposito and Butcher discussed the advantage of the show on being aired in a streaming network rather than in a broadcast network television.

“We are women. We are queer women. We are being honest about our lives, and I believe there is a huge audience for this show,” Esposito started.

“I also believe there is a really specific audience for this show. Who knows how it will turn out? It might be 27 lesbians’ favorite show or a bunch of dudes might watch it, too…I don’t want to be on NBC and getting canceled with this show. This is my life. I don’t want to be in a space where hateful people are confused about what this is. I want this to be a place where people know what they’re getting, want to be there and are excited about it.”

Stay tuned for more exciting updates on “Take My Wife” Season 2!

